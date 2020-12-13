The Denver Nuggets are stacked with a plethora of young playmakers that will be high in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings. Point guard Jamal Murray is coming off his best season as a professional, averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Murray, who averaged 26.5 points per game during the NBA postseason, is well on his way to becoming a Fantasy stalwart and he'll certainly be among the top Fantasy basketball picks this season.

But will he be able to reproduce the impressive numbers he posted last year? And how does he stack up against other dominant point guards like Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry in the latest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? The team at SportsLine has identified the top 2020-21 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. But before you finalize your Fantasy basketball strategy, check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2020-21 NBA schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NBA rankings. The projections can help you create a draft strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2020-21 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2020 Fantasy basketball picks

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from SportsLine's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Hawks PG Trae Young. Young took a major leap forward in his second year in the NBA. The former Oklahoma standout finished last season averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Young led an Atlanta offense that averaged 111.8 points per game last season, and he finished fourth in the league in scoring behind James Harden, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. Young has an uncanny ability to break down defenses while also stretching the floor with his ability to knock down shots from behind the arc. In fact, Young made 36.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks him as a top-10 Fantasy option this year.

Another surprise: Bulls point guard Coby White is one of the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball breakouts. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebound and 2.7 assists as a rookie last season. He was trending upwards before the shutdown as well.

White saw at least 35 minutes on the floor and scored at least 20 points, while dishing out at least five assists in all of his final five games before his season ended. And with Kris Dunn now with the Hawks, White has a chance to consistently put up those type of numbers this season. He's going off the board outside the top 100, but McClure's model ranks him as a top-60 pick, making him a complete steal at his current ADP.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings

The model has also made the call on where Russell Westbrook ranks after being traded to the Wizards and features a stunner in the top 10 that you need to see. You can only see the latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2020 here.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? And what surprising player just cracked the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.