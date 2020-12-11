Last season, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant narrowly edged out Pelicans forward Zion Williamson for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, and now both players are looking to take the next step towards superstardom just over two months after their rookie season ended. Williamson will open his season against the Raptors on Dec. 23, while Morant will begin his year against the Spurs the same night. NBA Fantasy owners are wondering how big of a jump they can expect in productivity and where they should be targeting the promising young stars in their 2020 Fantasy basketball drafts.

Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards, Warriors center James Wiseman and Hornets guard LaMelo Ball look like the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year in 2020-21 after going with the top three picks in the 2020 NBA Draft.

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from McClure's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is going off at No. 73 overall, according to the latest Fantasy basketball ADP, but the model has him at No. 37 overall.

The Thunder have continued to pile up assets this offseason by trading away Chris Paul and Steven Adams, which leaves Gilgeous-Alexander as the centerpiece of the current roster. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season and should be more dominant in 2020-21 with Paul gone.

Another surprise: Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball busts. As a 6-foot-10 point guard who sees the floor extremely well, Simmons' ceiling has always been sky high, but he's been trying to find that next gear since he entered the league. He's almost always been drafted like someone who is expected to turn into a player who can average close to a triple-double per game.

Unfortunately, he hasn't gotten there yet and his shooting continues to limit his overall effectiveness. Simmons has produced between 15.8 and 16.9 points, 7.7 and 8.2 assists and 7.8 to 8.8 rebounds per game in each of his three seasons. Despite all the videos we see on social media of him showing off his range, he's attempted only 24 3-pointers in his career.

Simmons is reliable, but the model predicts that he offers late third-round value and his current 2020-21 Fantasy basketball ADP of 15 means he's coming off the board in the middle of the second round on average.

