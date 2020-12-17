After Kevin Durant left during free agency and without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson because of injury, the Golden State Warriors went just 15-50 during the 2019-20 season. However, that record landed them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, which they spent on James Wiseman. Now they'll welcome Curry back to go along with Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. in hopes of being competitive again. Even with Thompson (Achilles) set to miss another season after an offseason mishap, Fantasy basketball players will likely be looking at the Warriors as a Fantasy-relevant group once more.

But where exactly should you be targeting Curry, Wiseman, Wiggins, Oubre and the rest of the Warriors? And who are some of the other 2020-21 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of before the season starts on Dec. 22? Before finalizing your Fantasy basketball strategy, check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2020-21 NBA schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure has used this model to help him win almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and it also powers his season-long NBA rankings. The projections can help you create a draft strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

McClure's model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings possible. Now the model has zeroed in on the 2020-21 NBA season, ranked every player, and found the top sleepers, breakouts and busts. See every pick here.

Top 2020 Fantasy basketball picks

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from SportsLine's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Hawks point guard Trae Young. Young took a major leap forward in his second year in the NBA. The former Oklahoma standout finished last season averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Young led an Atlanta offense that averaged 111.8 points per game last season, and he finished fourth in the league in scoring behind James Harden, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. Young has an uncanny ability to break down defenses while also stretching the floor with his ability to knock down shots from behind the arc. In fact, Young made 36.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks him as a top-10 Fantasy option this year.

Another surprise: Hawks forward Cam Reddish is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball breakouts. After one season at Duke where he averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, the Hawks made Reddish the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and Reddish battled some of the same offensive inefficiencies that plagued him with the Blue Devils during his rookie season by shooting just 38.4 percent from the floor.

However, Reddish's field goal percentages got better month over month during his rookie year and in February and March, Reddish averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from the 3-point line. That's why the model projects him as a top 85 player overall despite a 2020-21 Fantasy basketball ADP of 172.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings

The model has also made the call on where Russell Westbrook ranks after being traded to the Wizards and features a stunner in the top 10 that you need to see. You can only see the latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2020 here.

So what's the exact value of every NBA player in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? And what surprising player just cracked the top 10? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy basketball rankings, all from a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and has simulated the entire season 10,000 times, and find out.