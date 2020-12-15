The 2020-21 NBA season will begin on Dec. 22 and Fantasy basketball players are beginning to craft their Fantasy basketball strategies for what will be another unusual season after the NBA opted for a condensed 72-game schedule on short rest with just two months between seasons. The biggest move of the NBA offseason so far came earlier this month when the Rockets sent Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for John Wall and a first-round pick. Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward was the most expensive free agency signing of the offseason as he left the Celtics for the Hornets.

Hayward should have a much larger scoring role in Charlotte than he did behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker in Boston. But what exactly should you expect from Wall and Westbrook as they trade places?

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from SportsLine's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Hawks PG Trae Young. Young took a major leap forward in his second year in the NBA. The former Oklahoma standout finished last season averaging 29.6 points, 9.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Young led an Atlanta offense that averaged 111.8 points per game last season, and he finished fourth in the league in scoring behind James Harden, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. Young has an uncanny ability to break down defenses while also stretching the floor with his ability to knock down shots from behind the arc. In fact, Young made 36.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season, one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model ranks him as a top-10 Fantasy option this year.

Another surprise: Andre Drummond is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball busts. The NBA's premier volume rebounder and one of its top inside scorers was traded from the Pistons to the Cavaliers in the middle of last season. While he continued to produce good numbers in Cleveland, his overall productivity was down. Drummond averaged 17.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game with the Pistons and then 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks with the Cavaliers.

It was just an eight-game sample in Cleveland but the organization is going to want youngsters like Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro to take on more and more responsibility as the season goes on. Kevin Love is also going to cut into Drummond's post touches and rebound opportunities. That's why the model ranks him outside its top 25 overall and says Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam and Deandre Ayton are all better values.

