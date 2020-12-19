The 2020-21 NBA season begins on Dec. 22 and Fantasy basketball owners are gearing up for last-minute 2020 Fantasy basketball drafts across the country. It's been a shortened offseason because of last year's coronavirus hiatus and the NBA has scheduled a condensed 72-game schedule that could lead to a lot of big Fantasy stars being rested throughout the season. That means identifying 2020-21 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts to make sure you've got the necessary depth on your rosters is critical.

The Warriors won't get Klay Thompson back as hoped after he ruptured his Achilles in a pickup game this fall, but they will get Stephen Curry back and they've added James Wiseman and Kelly Oubre Jr. to a roster that also has Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. So where exactly should those Warriors stars land in the 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings? And who are the best NBA Fantasy value picks this year? Before finalizing your Fantasy basketball strategy, check out the Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model was created by Mike McClure, a predictive data engineer and professional daily Fantasy player. He's used his prediction model to simulate the entire 2020-21 NBA schedule 10,000 times and identify the top Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts.

The projections can help you create a draft strategy that ensures you have the depth necessary to survive what could be another challenging season.

The model takes factors such as player history, schedule, injuries and matchups into account to create the most unbiased 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings possible.

Top 2020 Fantasy basketball picks

One of the 2020 Fantasy basketball sleepers from SportsLine's 2020-21 Fantasy basketball rankings: Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. With younger brother LaMelo Ball joining the NBA this season as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to the Hornets, Lonzo Ball isn't as hot a topic of conversation as normal. But he's coming off a solid first season with the Pelicans after being included in the Anthony Davis trade. Ball averaged 11.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game last season, which were all improvements over his averages with the Lakers in 2018-19.

Ball made marked improvements as both a 3-point shooter and a free-throw shooter, hitting 37.5 percent of his attempts from distance and knocking down 56.6 percent of foul shots after hitting just 41.1 the season prior. Now he should benefit from a full season with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Eric Bledsoe also gives the Pelicans another quality shooter on the perimeter. That's a big reason why the model ranks Ball at No. 42 overall in its Fantasy basketball rankings 2020-21 despite the fact that his current Fantasy basketball ADP is 54.

Another surprise: Ben Simmons is among the biggest 2020-21 Fantasy basketball busts. While Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris still make up the Philadelphia 76ers' core, the roster has changed a lot around those three stars. Of course, the biggest concern with Simmons is that his game hasn't really evolved since entering the league. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn't deviated more than one point, rebound or assist from averaging 16/8/8 per game in his career.

And even though we continue to see offseason videos of him taking and making shots from beyond the arc, he's made just two of 24 shots from the 3-point line in his career. Simmons' upside is capped by the one-dimensional nature of his game and that's why the model says he's a late third-round value despite coming off the board in the middle of the second round, according to his 2020-21 Fantasy basketball ADP.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy basketball rankings

