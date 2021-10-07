After getting moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, center Jarrett Allen established himself as a cornerstone for the Cavs for years to come. His offensive averages in 51 games with Cleveland last season were all higher than his previous career numbers in minutes played, attempted and made field goals, total rebounds and points per game. A midseason trade can be the difference in whether or not a player will end up among 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts, sleepers or busts.

Allen was rewarded with a $100 million contract after last season, and will lead a Cavs frontcourt that added top draft pick Evan Mobley. Cleveland has a roster filled with young talent, but is taking either big man part of a sound 2021 Fantasy basketball strategy?Before making any 2021 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

One of the 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Wendell Carter Jr. After being traded to Orlando last season, Carter received a larger share of minutes and field-goal opportunities than what he had been getting in Chicago. For years, the Magic's top big man was Nikola Vucevic, but with him no longer in the fold, Carter is only competing with Mo Bamba for significant time on the court.

Bamba's growth as a player has crept along at a snail's pace, and Carter is a more complete talent at both ends of the floor. After arriving in Orlando last season, Carter was hitting career-high averages in points per game (11.7), as well as field-goals made (4.6) and attempted (9.3). Carter is currently being drafted after Bamba, but is projected by SportsLine's model to have a more productive season than his teammate, as well as others currently being taken higher, like Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher.

One of the 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Golden State's James Wiseman. The Warriors center is entering his second season in the NBA, and he filled a role as Golden State's starting center when healthy as rookie. The former No. 2 overall pick produced at a fine clip during his first season, averaging 12 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes per game. But a meniscus injury cut his season short after 39 games.

With Wiseman healthy, Klay Thompson back after missing last season with injury and the Warriors looking to contend again, Wiseman could be in for a big season. And by 2021 Fantasy basketball ADP, Wiseman is a steal. The latest rankings from SportsLine have him as the No. 27 center in the league, but he's going off the board at an average of pick No. 45.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton as one of its biggest Fantasy basketball busts. The Bucks No. 2 scoring option is coming off an excellent season, averaging 20.4 points and 6.0 rebounds. He also dished out a career-best 5.4 assists. However, Fantasy basketball is all about finding value, which is no longer present with Middleton.

He is being taken in the top 20 of most drafts, but the model has him listed as the No. 36 player overall. The Bucks signed Rodney Hood, George Hill and Grayson Allen during the offseason, giving them some other scoring options. Middleton is expected to take a slight step back, but the real issue is losing value by taking him high in Fantasy basketball drafts.

