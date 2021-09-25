The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2021-22 NBA season on Oct. 19, and between now and then there will be thousands of 2021 Fantasy basketball drafts taking place. Finding a bunch of multi-category contributors in the middle and late rounds is always a winning Fantasy basketball strategy whether you're playing rotisserie or head-to-head. So identifying potential 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts is high on the list of priorities for all Fantasy basketball owners.

For now, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal remain on their respective teams, but both figure to be the subject of trade rumors throughout the preseason and possibly into the season. Where do the 2021 Fantasy basketball rankings say that you should be targeting those two NBA All-Stars? And which other players bring great value at their current Fantasy basketball ADP? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy basketball draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

They've called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2021, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan. The four-time NBA All-Star turned 32 last month, but he's still a capable scorer who can finish around the rim and get to the foul line. He's also become a more willing 3-point shooter and he's a much better passer at this stage of his career after averaging a career-high 6.9 assists per game a season ago.

DeRozan has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his last eight seasons and he's shot 48 percent or better from the floor in each of his last three seasons. Playing in a lineup that also includes Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, DeRozan should be allowed to focus his efforts on attacking the rim and scoring/creating. That's a big reason why the model likes him as a top-10 forward despite the fact that he's the 18th player coming off the board at that position on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts

The model is also projecting Rockets guard Jalen Green as one of its top 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts. The California prep star was recruited by some of the top schools in the country coming out of high school, but got a jump on his professional career by going to the G League instead and acquitted himself well against much older and more experienced players.

Green shot 46.1 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from the 3-point line to average 17.9 points per game playing for G League Ignite. That natural scoring ability helped the Rockets feel confident enough to make him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and he'll immediately be asked to carry a heavy scoring load for a rebuilding roster. That's why the model ranks him as a top-25 guard option for 2021-22.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. The 23-year-old is coming off a strong year with the Pelicans where he set new career-highs in points per game (14.6), shooting percentage (41.4), 3-point percentage (37.8) and free-throw percentage (78.1) and now he'll join a Bulls roster that made major improvements in the last year by adding Ball, DeRozan and Vucevic.

However, Zach LaVine still figures to be ball dominant, the Bulls are still hopeful on further developing Coby White as an option at point guard and DeRozan is a capable distributor. That all could lead to Ball playing a more supportive role in the lineup and ultimately for his numbers to suffer even if he's in a better overall situation for his game. That's why the model ranks him outside the top 30 at guard behind players like Cunningham and Collin Sexton who are being drafted two rounds later on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a forward to make a big leap and advises you target him in 2021 Fantasy basketball drafts. This youngster is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant. You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which forward shocks the NBA with a top-five performance at the position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.