The 2021-22 NBA season is just weeks away and several of the league's top players have major injury concerns. Zion Williamson is coming off recent foot surgery, while Kawhi Leonard is recovering from a torn ACL that is expected to keep him out for a good chunk of the upcoming season. Then there's Klay Thompson, who hasn't played since June 2019 and is coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries. The statuses of these star players are something to monitor ahead of your 2021 Fantasy basketball drafts.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan. The four-time NBA All-Star turned 32 last month, but he's still a capable scorer who can finish around the rim and get to the foul line. He's also become a more willing 3-point shooter and he's a much better passer at this stage of his career after averaging a career-high 6.9 assists per game a season ago.

DeRozan has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his last eight seasons and he's shot 48 percent or better from the floor in each of his last three seasons. Playing in a lineup that also includes Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, DeRozan should be allowed to focus his efforts on attacking the rim and scoring/creating. That's a big reason why the model likes him as a top-10 forward despite the fact that he's the 18th player coming off the board at that position on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts

The model is also projecting Pistons guard Cade Cunningham as one of its top 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is a jumbo guard out of Oklahoma State and he is going to be a matchup nightmare with his combination of size, speed and ball handling ability. Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his lone season in college and could be a regular triple-double threat in the NBA.

Cunningham can take opponents off the bounce and is also a solid 3-point shooter. The 19-year-old shot 40 percent from the 3-point line last season, and that's going to make him a nightmare to defend in pick-and-roll situations. Look for Cunningham to control the pace of the game as a floor general and playmaker. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as a top-25 guard entering the 2021-22 NBA season.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Raptors center Chris Boucher as one of its biggest busts. The native of Saint Lucia burst onto the scene last year with averages of 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He did that in roughly 24 minutes per game and is in line for more playing time with the departure of Aron Baynes.

But a jump in playing time shouldn't necessarily correlate with a jump in production for the big man. The Raptors replaced pass-first Kyle Lowry with score-first Goran Dragic at point guard, so those easy baskets Boucher got last year may not be as plentiful. Almost 70 percent of Boucher's field-goals came via assists, but now he will be asked to create more of his own offense which doesn't play to his strengths.

Boucher is going off as the No. 18 center in 2021 Fantasy basketball ADP, but SportsLine's model is less bullish on his outlook. Considering the major changes the Raptors underwent this offseason, the model pegs Boucher as the No. 24 center in 2021 Fantasy basketball rankings.

