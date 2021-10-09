After doubling his career averages in points and rebounds per game, Rockets PF/C Christian Wood was one of the breakout stars of last season. Wood returned top-10 Fantasy value at the center position and put himself in the company of players like Bam Adebayo and Rudy Gobert. Now, ahead of 2021 Fantasy basketball drafts, owners are searching for the next surprising player and hoping to roster a Fantasy basketball 2021 breakout like Wood was last year.

Maybe someone like Detroit's Isaiah Stewart can break out as he impressed in his rookie year and has since been promoted to the starting lineup. Or, could Wood's teammate Kevin Porter Jr. translate his second-half surge over a full season and make out as one of the top 2021 Fantasy basketball picks? Before making any 2021 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Keldon Johnson. The San Antonio Spurs forward is entering his third season in the league out of Kentucky, and is poised to increase his role once again. Johnson went from playing 17 games and starting one as a rookie to playing in 69 and starting 67 in year two.

Johnson's preseason projection at SportsLine exceeds his 2021 Fantasy basketball ADP. Fantasy owners seem to be undervaluing him so far, expecting his production not to increase from last season. SportsLine's rankings have him as the No. 17 forward in the league, ahead of Draymond Green, R.J. Barrett and Gordon Hayward, but his 2021 Fantasy basketball ADP is pick No. 43 at his position, behind all of those players.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Magic guard Jalen Suggs. The No. 5 overall pick was the best player on a Gonzaga team that won 31 straight games before losing in the title game. Suggs was one of 10 players in the nation who averaged at least 14 points. 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. As part of his all-around efforts, he was first among those 10 players with 1.9 steals per game.

Suggs dropped 24 points with nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in his Summer League debut, only to then be ruled out for the remainder of Summer League due to a thumb injury. He will be fully healthy when the regular season starts, unlike G Markelle Fultz. The former No. 1 overall pick tore his ACL in January and doesn't have a timetable for his return, allowing Suggs to start from day one.

SportsLine's model has Suggs returning top-30 value amongst guards in its 2021 Fantasy basketball rankings. The rookie's ADP is outside the top 40 at the position, but the model likes him over Mike Conley and Buddy Hield, despite the veterans being drafted earlier on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton as one of its biggest Fantasy basketball busts. The Bucks No. 2 scoring option is coming off an excellent season, averaging 20.4 points and 6.0 rebounds. He also dished out a career-best 5.4 assists. However, Fantasy basketball is all about finding value, which is no longer present with Middleton.

He is being taken in the top 20 of most drafts, but the model has him listed as the No. 36 player overall. The Bucks signed Rodney Hood, George Hill and Grayson Allen during the offseason, giving them some other scoring options. Middleton is expected to take a slight step back, but the real issue is losing value by taking him high in Fantasy basketball drafts.

