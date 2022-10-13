There are plenty of tough decisions you're going to have to make during your 2022 Fantasy basketball draft prep, and one difficult call is how high to select Pelicans forward Zion Williamson. The former No. 1 pick missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to injury, but he's a proven playmaker when he's on the floor. In 2020-21, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while knocking down 61.1% of his field goals. He was selected to the All-Star team that season and his eye-popping numbers from that campaign could make him a high pick in 2022 Fantasy basketball picks.

Should your 2022 Fantasy basketball draft strategy include targeting Williamson early, or is there better value in a PF like Julius Randle, Scottie Barnes or Jaren Jackson Jr. in the later rounds?

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2022 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

The model has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Bulls guard Zach LaVine. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee on May 24, but he told reporters that he feels good going into training camp. LaVine suffered the injury in January but opted to play through the pain down the stretch of the season.

The 27-year-old has made the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career over the last two seasons. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 67 regular season games last year. LaVine is poised to have another strong season after signing a five-year contract extension and getting his knee issue fixed in the offseason.

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Thunder point guard Josh Giddey. After suffering a hip injury that caused him to miss the last month and a half of the 2021-22 season, Giddey is expected to enter the 2022-23 season at full health and should maintain his status as Oklahoma City's second offensive option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Giddey appeared in 54 games for the Thunder last season, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. In Oklahoma City's 112-101 exhibition win over the Nuggets on Monday, the 19-year old registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes. Giddey has the game to produce Fantasy numbers on a nightly basis, making him a player to target later in drafts.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Nuggets SF Michael Porter Jr. as one of its 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. Porter Jr. has dealt with numerous injuries in his career and he made just nine appearances in 2021-22. He also missed the entirety of his rookie season, but Fantasy managers are still selecting him in the 9th-round according to the latest 2022 Fantasy basketball ADP.

The 24-year-old averaged only 9.9 points in nine appearances last season and SportsLine's model expects he'll struggle to duplicate the numbers he had in 2020-21. The model ranks Porter Jr. behind players like Dillon Brooks (12th-round ADP) and Jae'Sean Tate (12th), making him one of the biggest 2022 Fantasy basketball busts.

The model is also extremely high on a forward to make a big leap. This youngster is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant.

The 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts provide insight into which players to target and fade in drafts.