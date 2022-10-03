Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that point guard Russell Westbrook has committed to playing better defense this season. Westbrook is coming off a rough season, shooting less than 30% from beyond the arc and failing to make an impact on the defensive end. He will need to play better defense if he wants to carve out playing time in a backcourt that includes Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, Kendrick Nunn and Lonnie Walker IV. Will Westbrook wind up being one of the 2022 Fantasy basketball busts?

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. Lillard's talent isn't what's in question, it's how he'll look after missing most of last season with an abdominal issue that required surgery. Most of the Blazers' activity in the offseason focused on upgrading the frontcourt, with the exception of signing Gary Payton II and drafting Shaedon Sharpe.

Even with the emergence of Anfernee Simons last season, Lillard will still be the top option in the offense as long as he is available. If anything, Lillard should have more room to work with more attention paid to Simons by opponents. Overall, last season was a step back for Lillard when he was on the floor, as he averaged 1.3 fewer made field goals per game, and finished with career lows in field goal percentage (40.2) and 3-point percentage (32.4). However, that should create value for him at the top of drafts, and the model predicts he will bounce back with a more productive Fantasy season than other top scoring guards like Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving and LaMelo Ball.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Rockets power forward Jabari Smith. The Auburn product was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during his lone season with the Tigers. And while he only shot 42.9% from the floor overall he did shoot an impressive 42.0% from the 3-point line.

The Rockets are certainly excited about Smith's potential to stretch the floor at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a high release that allows him to get his shot off against closing defenders. With Smith, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets have a trio of extremely young but extremely talented players and the model likes Smith as a top-15 option at power forward in his rookie season.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Celtics center Robert Williams III as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. Williams has been dealing with injuries throughout his career, which has capped his Fantasy potential. He played 61 games last season, averaging 10 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Now we know he'll miss at least the first couple months of the 2022-23 season after undergoing another knee procedure. And while Boston hopes he's healthy somewhere around the holidays, that lost time will be costly to Fantasy players and there's certainly no guarantee he'll return to old form once he is back. SportsLine's model does not trust Williams at his current ADP, listing him as one of the 2022 Fantasy basketball busts.

