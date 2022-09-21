The 2022 NBA season is just around the corner with Opening Night set for Oct. 18. Training camps are about to open, and that means Fantasy basketball draft prep time has arrived as well. The early Fantasy basketball rankings 2022 have familiar names such as Giannis Anttokounmpo, Trae Young, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Kevin Durant near the top. They're all locks to go off the board early, but how should Fantasy basketball players value some of the league's rising stars such as Tyrese Maxey, Darius Garland and Jalen Green?

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas. The big man has averaged 17 or more points in three of the past four seasons, but his value as a rebounder has really gone up the past few years. He's averaged at least 10.7 boards every year since 2018-19 as he's played for both the Grizzlies and the Pelicans in that span.

Now he's the starting center for an intriguing New Orleans squad that will feature CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and a healthy Zion Williams in 2022-23. SportsLine's model has pegged Valanciunas as the No. 11 center in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2022. That puts him ahead of notable names such as Jusuf Nurkic, Christian Wood and Deandre Ayton, making him one of the Fantasy basketball sleepers you'll want to target if you miss out on a top-tier center.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft had a solid freshman season at Duke before declaring for the draft, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.8% from the 3-point line.

That potential to be a multi-category contributor at the next level who can both score with his back to the basket and stretch the floor is a big reason why the model is predicting enormous success in his rookie season. Banchero has been the 24th power forward off the board on average in 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts but the model is predicting he finishes as the No. 11 power forward this season, ranking him ahead of Evan Mobley who is being drafted four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. After winning the NBA championship in the bubble in 2020 but being eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Lakers made a big splash to bring Westbrook in to form a new Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, having two ball-dominant players like James and Westbrook on the court at the same time proved to be a serious challenge and the Lakers wound up missing the postseason entirely in 2022. Westbrook looked particularly lost in his role, averaging just 18.5 points and 7.1 assists per game. The Lakers were unable to move Westbrook during the offseason, so it appears they'll be stuck with the same problem again, and the model predicts Westbrook finishes outside its top 70 point guards for 2022-23.

