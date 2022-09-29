The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner and Fantasy basketball players around the world are beginning their 2022 Fantasy basketball draft prep. Cade Cunningham was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and his development throughout his rookie season was clear. After shooting 39.4% from the floor and averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists before the NBA All-Star break, Cunningham averaged 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists in the second half and shot 45.7% from the floor.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Grizzlies center Steven Adams. The New Zealand native is entering his 10th season in the NBA and while he hasn't been a dominant Fantasy producer during his career, he's certainly provided some utility as a rebounder and rim protector that shoots a high percentage from the field because of the high-quality looks he gives himself while cleaning up the glass.

But Adams flashed improved playmaking ability during his first season in Memphis, averaging a career-high 3.4 assists per game. His 10.0 rebounds per game were also a career-high and he should be in line for close to 30 minutes per night in 2022-23 as the only true center on the Memphis roster. That's a big reason why the model likes him as a top-20 option at the position despite the fact that he's been the 30th center off the board on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Pistons guard Jaden Ivey. Under head coach Dwayne Casey, Detroit finished middle-of-the-pack in terms of offensive pace (14th), but ranked 28th in points per game and offensive rating. Ivey profiles as a player that can immediately step in to keep up -- or improve -- the pace of play for the Pistons, and give the team more looks at the basket to raise those other offensive rankings.

Ivey is the son of a former WNBA player and a former NFL wide receiver, so there is no doubting his athletic pedigree, and he was taken No. 4 overall with the expectation that he would continue his ascent as a scorer. In his sophomore season at Purdue, he averaged 17.3 points per game, shot 46% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range. Although his defensive averages and assist rate weren't incredible, he was a willing rebounder, and averaged nearly five per game. Ivey's upside and potential usage have the model valuing him ahead of other familiar names like Gery Trent Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. After five seasons in Utah, Mitchell was traded to Cleveland this offseason in exchange for Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps. Now the Cavaliers are expecting him to help take a franchise that won 44 games last season and turn them into legitimate contenders in the East.

However, he'll have to share the basketball with another ball-dominant guard in Darius Garland, who is eager to establish himself as a superstar in this league. Cleveland also has a frontcourt that will be hungry for shots with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love. Mitchell has also missed 34 games over the last two seasons and that's another big reason why the model is ranking Mitchell several spots below his 2022 Fantasy basketball ADP.

