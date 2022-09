The 2022-23 NBA season begins on Oct. 18 with a doubleheader on NBA Opening Night as the Celtics host the 76ers followed by the Warriors hoisting their championship banner before playing the Lakers. And with just over a month until the start of the regular season, Fantasy basketball owners are scrambling to prepare for their upcoming 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts. Nikola Jokic's statistical dominance has earned him back-to-back NBA MVPs and the Nuggets center carries a 2022-23 Fantasy basketball ADP of 1.0 so far.

However, decisions get difficult quickly after the No. 1 overall pick with so many multi-category contributors like Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant to choose from. Luckily, a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings can help you figure out exactly who to target while also helping identify the potential 2022-23 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts that you need to be aware of. Before making any 2022 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2022 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. The six-time NBA All-Star only played in 29 games last season because of an abdominal injury and is currently the ninth point guard coming off the board on average in standard Fantasy basketball drafts.

However, after CJ McCollum was traded to the Pelicans last season, Lillard is going to return as the clear No. 1 option offensively. Lillard averaged 27.2 points and 6.9 assists per game in the six seasons prior to his injury and those numbers could be met or exceeded without McCollum. Now the model is projecting him as the No. 2 point guard in Fantasy basketball ahead of Stephen Curry and Trae Young, who are being drafted two full rounds earlier on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft had a solid freshman season at Duke before declaring for the draft, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.8% from the 3-point line.

That potential to be a multi-category contributor at the next level who can both score with his back to the basket and stretch the floor is a big reason why the model is predicting enormous success in his rookie season. Banchero has been the 24th power forward off the board on average in 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts but the model is predicting he finishes as the No. 11 power forward this season, ranking him ahead of Evan Mobley who is being drafted four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Celtics center Robert Williams III as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. The 24-year-old is coming off a career year where he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting a staggering 73.6 percent from the floor. Now he's the No. 12 center coming off the board on average in standard drafts.

However, Boston's offseason addition of Malcolm Brogdon may prompt Ime Udoka to go small more frequently and that has the potential to cut into Williams' minutes. Williams also battled a knee injury throughout the postseason and that could prompt Boston to limit his regular-season minutes to keep their best rim protector healthy for a playoff push. Those are all reasons why the model ranks him as its No. 19 center for 2022-23.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a forward to make a big leap and advises you target him in 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts. This youngster is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which forward shocks the NBA with a top-five performance at the position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.