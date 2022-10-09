The New Orleans Pelicans opened practice on Tuesday, but guard Kira Lewis Jr. was not a full participant due to his knee injury from last year. Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon said Lewis is doing some one-on-one work and "looks great." The 2020 first-round pick saw his 2021-22 season come to an end on Dec. 8 when he suffered a knee injury in a loss to the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 5.9 points and 2.0 assists in 24 games last season, but should you be targeting him in 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts?

New Orleans was one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA last season, as the Pelicans defeated the Spurs and Clippers in the play-in tournament to reach the playoffs. The Pelicans will have star Zion Williamson (foot) back on the court this season, which could make him one of the 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers. Before making any 2022 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Bulls guard Zach LaVine. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee on May 24, but he told reporters that he feels good going into training camp. LaVine suffered the injury in January but opted to play through the pain down the stretch of the season.

The 27-year-old has made the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career over the last two seasons. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 67 regular season games last year. LaVine is poised to have another strong season after signing a five-year contract extension and getting his knee issue fixed in the offseason.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Magic forward Paolo Banchero. The No. 1 overall pick earned that honor after averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his lone season at Duke. He now steps into a situation that is dying for that type of production as Orlando ranked 29th in points per game last season.

Wins and losses don't matter when it comes to Fantasy so you should have no qualms about drafting Banchero, given the state of the Magic. The team isn't expecting to compete this season, so it will give its prized rookie every opportunity to show what he can do. He showed a glimpse of that when he averaged 20 points, six assists and five rebounds during Summer League, and look for Banchero to be in the Rookie of the Year running at the end of the year.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. Last year's No. 3 overall pick had an outstanding rookie year, averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. But Cleveland's major offseason transaction could force Mobley to take more of a backseat on offense as a sophomore. The Cavs traded for Donovan Mitchell who instantly becomes the team's No. 1 option, moving everyone else down the pecking order.

Cleveland still has Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen who all need touches, and only Mitchell will be the consistent scorer night-in and night-out. Additionally, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff has already said he wants Mobley to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, so Mobley focusing more on that end of the court could take away from offensive opportunities. The model ranks him below fellow power forward Tobias Harris and Keegan Murray, despite those two having much later 2022 Fantasy basketball ADPs.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings

