Armed with an expansive offensive arsenal and the ability to dictate the pace of the game with the ball in his hands, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has quickly established himself as one of the biggest superstars in the NBA. Doncic is coming off a season where he averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the floor and 35.3% from the 3-point line. That ability to produce big numbers in multiple categories is a big reason why he's one of the first three players off the board in 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Bulls guard Zach LaVine. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee on May 24, but he told reporters that he feels good going into training camp. LaVine suffered the injury in January but opted to play through the pain down the stretch of the season.

The 27-year-old has made the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career over the last two seasons. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 67 regular season games last year. LaVine is poised to have another strong season after signing a five-year contract extension and getting his knee issue fixed in the offseason.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Kings rookie forward Keegan Murray. He was one of the top scorers in college basketball last season at Iowa, averaging 23.5 points per game. Murray also turned the ball over just 1.1 times per game, despite attempting nearly 16 shots a night. He also averaged more than five free throw attempts per game, so he can take care of the ball in traffic.

Murray's game translates perfectly to the NBA, as he is an elite outside shooter. He knocked down nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts, and he will get plenty of good looks playing alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Murray looked great during the NBA Summer League, averaging 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in seven appearances.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Pacers center Myles Turner as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. Turner is one of the game's best rim protectors, having averaged 2.3 blocks per game during his seven-year NBA career. And he also provides some utility as a scorer and rebounder, as he's averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game in each of the last six years.

However, Turner is in the final year of his contract and he's back on the NBA trade block after being the subject of trade rumors throughout the 2021-22 season. His role is subject to change at almost any time with a potential trade in the works and his reliability for the 2022-23 NBA season is even further diminished by the fact that he's been injury-prone. Turner has missed 65 games in the last two seasons and the model doesn't rank him as a top-20 option at center because of all that uncertainty.

