Outside of the Utah Jazz overhauling their roster, there were a couple of other notable players who changed teams this offseason. Dejounte Murray is now sharing a backcourt with Trae Young in Atlanta, while Jalen Brunson left Luka Doncic for the bright lights of New York. Both will now have new roles with Murray playing shooting guard and Brunson becoming a full-time PG, and that could have ramifications for 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts. Is either now in a more advantageous situation, which would boost them in the Fantasy basketball rankings 2022?

In the case of Murray, he's going from an offense that ranked fifth in pace to one that ranked 20th last year. He also won't have the ball in his hands as much as in San Antonio, so should these factors cause a drop in his 2022 Fantasy basketball stats? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy basketball draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Warriors point guard Jordan Poole. He is coming off the best season of his career, playing 30 minutes per game for Golden State. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all missed games due to injury, which allowed Poole to step up as a major scoring option.

He has been able to raise his field goal percentage in each of his first three seasons in the NBA, while also becoming one of the best free-throw shooters in the league. Poole might not start 51 games like he did last season, but SportsLine's model does not expect a huge drop-off with his production. He is being selected behind Marcus Smart, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook in average Fantasy basketball drafts, but the model expects him to have a better campaign than all three of those point guards.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Thunder point guard Josh Giddey. After suffering a hip injury that caused him to miss the last month and a half of the 2021-22 season, Giddey is expected to enter the 2022-23 season at full health and should maintain his status as Oklahoma City's second offensive option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Giddey appeared in 54 games for the Thunder last season, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. In Oklahoma City's 112-101 exhibition win over the Nuggets on Monday, the 19-year old registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 25 minutes. Giddey has the game to produce Fantasy numbers on a nightly basis, making him a player to target later in drafts.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Raptors forward OG Anunoby as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. Anunoby has increased his scoring average every year and topped out at 17.1 PPG last year, along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. But improved depth within the Raptors roster will make it hard-pressed for Anunoby to match those stats.

The 25-year-old played 36 minutes per game last year, which ranked seventh in the NBA (minimum 41 games). Two of the players who averaged more were teammates in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. Playing such heavy minutes wore the Raptors out come playoff-time, and the team went out and added veteran forwards like Otto Porter Jr. and Juancho Hernangomez to give players like Anunoby more of a rest. Fewer minutes means fewer stats and the SportsLine model has small forwards such as Dillon Brooks and Franz Wagner higher in its 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings, despite Anunoby being drafted earlier on average.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings

