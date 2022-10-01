Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring last but the 76ers lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals and Embiid was beaten out by Nikola Jokic for NBA MVP honors. Can Embiid find another gear after a career year where he averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 49.9% from the floor, 37.1 percent from the 3-point line and 81.4% from the free-throw line? Fantasy basketball players who are spending an early pick on him in their 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts will certainly hope so.

Meanwhile, Embiid's teammate James Harden isn't the dominant scorer he once was but he's still one of the best distributors in the game. He also took a $14 million pay cut this offseason to try to help the Sixers build a title-worthy roster. A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings can help you figure out how to handle stars like Embiid and Harden, while also identifying potential 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Before making any 2022 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2022 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets.

These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

The model also called past Fantasy basketball sleepers like Lauri Markkanen and Aaron Gordon in 2018-19 and warned about Zach Randolph being a bust that same year. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Grizzlies center Steven Adams. The New Zealand native is entering his 10th season in the NBA and while he hasn't been a dominant Fantasy producer during his career, he's certainly provided some utility as a rebounder and rim protector that shoots a high percentage from the field because of the high-quality looks he gives himself while cleaning up the glass.

But Adams flashed improved playmaking ability during his first season in Memphis, averaging a career-high 3.4 assists per game. His 10.0 rebounds per game were also a career-high and he should be in line for close to 30 minutes per night in 2022-23 as the only true center on the Memphis roster. That's a big reason why the model likes him as a top-20 option at the position despite the fact that he's been the 30th center off the board on average.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Rockets power forward Jabari Smith. The Auburn product was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game during his lone season with the Tigers. And while he only shot 42.9% from the floor overall he did shoot an impressive 42.0% from the 3-point line.

The Rockets are certainly excited about Smith's potential to stretch the floor at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and a high release that allows him to get his shot off against closing defenders. With Smith, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets have a trio of extremely young but extremely talented players and the model likes Smith as a top-15 option at power forward in his rookie season.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Raptors forward OG Anunoby as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. The Raptors have made a habit out of drafting and developing players into stars and Anunoby looks like the latest entry in a long line of Toronto's success stories. However, his health has been an issue in recent years and Fantasy basketball owners will need to beware.

Anunoby missed 34 games last season and 29 games the year prior and Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet are still the clear No. 1 and No. 2 scoring options for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes' continued development also threatens to cut into Anunoby's offensive production and that's a big reason why the model ranks him outside its top 15 small forwards for 2022-23.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a forward to make a big leap and advises you target him in 2022 Fantasy basketball drafts. This youngster is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which forward shocks the NBA with a top-five performance at the position? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.