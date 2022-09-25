We're less than a month away from the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and Fantasy basketball owners are scrambling to get their 2022 Fantasy basketball draft prep done before they go on the clock. Multi-category contributors have dominated the landscape in Fantasy basketball in recent years with triple-double machines like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic helping lead deep runs in the Fantasy basketball playoffs. But having depth beyond the superstars you land in the early rounds is equally important.

Last year the model was extremely high on DeMar DeRozan even though he was being drafted in the fifth round on average, predicting he'd outperform small forwards being drafted ahead of him like Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram. The result: DeRozan had a resurgent year where he finished fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.9 ppg) and wound up being a top-10 player overall in Fantasy basketball.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2022 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray. The former first-rounder missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL, but should give a big lift to the Nuggets, who had to rely on the backcourt of Monte Morris and Will Barton last season.

Murray's stock skyrocketed in the bubble during the 2019-20 season when the NBA moved to the bubble to finish the season at Disney World. During the 2020 playoffs, Murray averaged 26.5 points and hit 45.3% of his 3-point attempts. After the long layoff, Murray is likely to be a bit inconsistent early on this season, but when he is at his best, there is no denying his potential. Murray's upside on one of the NBA's top rosters has the model projecting him to have a Fantasy season comparable to other top point guards like CJ McCollum, Darius Garland and Fred VanVleet.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Kings power forward Keegan Murray. After playing an important bench role for the Iowa Hawkeyes as a freshman, Murray broke out in his sophomore season when he averaged 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 39.8 percent from the 3-point line.

Those incredible numbers led to a surge up the 2022 NBA Draft board and he'd eventually be selected fourth overall. Now he should slot in as a starter at power forward in Sacramento and should be the No. 3 scoring option behind De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who both share the basketball well. Murray's ability to score efficiently in a variety of ways and make a multi-category impact defensively is why the model ranks the rookie as a top-10 option at the position for 2022-23.

Top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell as one of its top 2022 Fantasy basketball busts. After five seasons in Utah, Mitchell was traded to Cleveland this offseason in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps. Now the Cavaliers are expecting him to help take a franchise that won 44 games last season and turn them into legitimate contenders in the East.

However, he'll have to share the basketball with another ball-dominant guard in Darius Garland, who is eager to establish himself as a superstar in this league. Cleveland also has a frontcourt that will be hungry for shots with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love. Mitchell has also missed 34 games over the last two seasons and that's another big reason why the model is ranking Mitchell several spots below his 2022 Fantasy basketball ADP.

