The Boston Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last four seasons, making a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021-22. They are still seeking a championship with their current roster though, putting pressure on Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are both popular 2023 Fantasy basketball picks. Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last season, shooting 46.6% from the floor. He ranked outside the top 70 in the league in field-goal percentage, potentially giving him an even higher ceiling heading into 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts.

Tatum is the first small forward off the board in most drafts though, so a slight decline in production could turn him into one of the 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. Should you include him in your 2023 Fantasy basketball lineups? And where should you pick Damian Lillard, Deandre Ayton and Jrue Holiday after they were all included in a massive three-team trade on Wednesday? Before making any 2023-24 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year the model called Russell Westbrook a bust, predicting that he would never live up to his seventh-round ADP. The result: Westbrook wound up being traded away from the Lakers before signing as a free agent to finish the year with the Clippers. He had his least productive season since his rookie year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over just 29.7 minutes per contest, and Fantasy basketball managers who avoided the headache were better off for it.

The model also nailed DeMar DeRozan as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and called Paolo Banchero's breakout rookie season last year before he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Spurs forward Keldon Johnson. San Antonio has had a long and successful history of drafting and developing players throughout the Gregg Popovich era and Johnson is just the latest example of how to bring a player with upside along in the NBA. The No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft spent most of his rookie season in the NBA G-League before earning a spot in the starting lineup his second season primarily for his willingness as a perimeter defender.

Johnson continued to see his minutes increase over the last two seasons and has developed into an extremely capable scorer, averaging 17.0 points per game in 2021-22 and then 22.0 points last season. Now Johnson is on the verge of stardom in San Antonio and he's got a new superstar to play with in Wembanyama that should allow him to thrive on the wing. That's a big reason why the model ranks Johnson ahead of forwards like Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges who are being drafted at least 20 picks earlier on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The generational prospect is the complete package, possessing excellent ball-handling skills, disruptive defense and elite scoring. He is going to be the focal point of San Antonio's offense from the very beginning of his career, giving him sky-high expectations heading into his rookie season.

The 19-year-old from France is not going to be dealing with much competition for playing time, which is one reason why he is favored to lead all rookies in points, rebounds and blocks. He became the youngest MVP in France's top-tier league last year, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. SportsLine's model expects Wembanyama to meet lofty expectations in his first season, with just five players ranked ahead of him at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Heat guard Tyler Herro as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. Herro remains a member of the Heat but rumors have swirled all summer about the potential for him to be included in a package to acquire Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers, and that uncertainty creates some clear issues from a Fantasy basketball perspective. However, even if we're assuming that Herro remains in Miami, there are some issues justifying his current sixth-round ADP.

After primarily playing off the bench his first three seasons, Herro started all 67 games that he played in 2022-23 and averaged a career-high 34.7 minutes per game. Yet his scoring was actually down for the year and his rebound and assists numbers were relatively flat. A move to Portland could improve his value to an extent because he might be the primary scorer but that's not a sure thing with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson also on the roster. Currently, the model ranks him behind Henderson and Tyrese Maxey, who are both going at least two rounds later in early drafts.

How to find proven 2023-24 Fantasy basketball rankings

