The 2023-24 NBA regular season tips off on Oct. 24 and Opening Night will feature some of the best players in the Western Conference. To little surprise when the 2023-24 NBA schedule was released, the Lakers, Warriors and Suns were selected to play along with the Nuggets as the defending NBA Champions on Opening Night. Many Fantasy basketball players will be watching their key players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant or Devin Booker from 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts to begin the season.

Are these superstars the players you want to target at the very top of the draft, however? These veterans are some of the biggest names due to their sustained success, but what about the next generation of superstars such as Tyrese Haliburton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to consider for your 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings? And where should all the players in the Damian Lillard trade now factor into your 2023 Fantasy basketball strategy? Before making any 2023-24 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model called Russell Westbrook a bust, predicting that he would never live up to his seventh-round ADP. The result: Westbrook wound up being traded away from the Lakers before signing as a free agent to finish the year with the Clippers. He had his least productive season since his rookie year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over just 29.7 minutes per contest, and Fantasy basketball managers who avoided the headache were better off for it.

The model also nailed DeMar DeRozan as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and called Paolo Banchero's breakout rookie season last year before he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 24 points and 6.2 assists over 35 minutes per game in his first season in New York after signing a four-year, $104 million contract. When the Knicks signed Brunson, they were banking on his potential and they proved correct in the first year of the deal. Brunson averaged 11.9 points and 3.7 assists over 24.7 minutes over his first four seasons in Denver.

This being Brunson's second season in New York should help his familiarity with the system and his teammates. The Knicks return their entire starting lineup from last year and added Donte DiVincenzo, who Brunson played with at Villanova. Brunson raised his average scoring by 7.7 points per game last season and proved capable of being the primary scorer for a successful NBA team. Climbing up another seven points per game may be daunting, but expect an increase in his production again this year.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The generational prospect is the complete package, possessing excellent ball-handling skills, disruptive defense and elite scoring. He is going to be the focal point of San Antonio's offense from the very beginning of his career, giving him sky-high expectations heading into his rookie season.

The 19-year-old from France is not going to be dealing with much competition for playing time, which is one reason why he is favored to lead all rookies in points, rebounds and blocks. He became the youngest MVP in France's top-tier league last year, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. SportsLine's model expects Wembanyama to meet lofty expectations in his first season, with just five players ranked ahead of him at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Heat guard Tyler Herro as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. After primarily playing off the bench his first three seasons, Herro started all 67 games that he played in 2022-23 and averaged a career-high 34.7 minutes per game. Yet his scoring was actually down for the year and his rebound and assists numbers were relatively flat.

Currently, the model ranks him behind Scoot Henderson and Tyrese Maxey, who are both going at least two rounds later in early drafts.

