Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane was limited to just 58 games last season due to injury, but that did not stop him from being one of the Fantasy basketball breakouts. Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field and 88.3% from the free-throw line. Memphis will be without star Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season due to a suspension, which could force Bane into taking more shots in the early going. Could this land him among the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers?

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 24 points and 6.2 assists over 35 minutes per game in his first season in New York after signing a four-year, $104 million contract. When the Knicks signed Brunson, they were banking on his potential and they proved correct in the first year of the deal. Brunson averaged 11.9 points and 3.7 assists over 24.7 minutes over his first four seasons in Denver.

This being Brunson's second season in New York should help his familiarity with the system and his teammates. The Knicks return their entire starting lineup from last year and added Donte DiVincenzo, who Brunson played with at Villanova. Brunson raised his average scoring by 7.7 points per game last season and proved capable of being the primary scorer for a successful NBA team. Climbing up another seven points per game may be daunting, but expect an increase in his production again this year.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The generational prospect is the complete package, possessing excellent ball-handling skills, disruptive defense and elite scoring. He is going to be the focal point of San Antonio's offense from the very beginning of his career, giving him sky-high expectations heading into his rookie season.

The 19-year-old from France is not going to be dealing with much competition for playing time, which is one reason why he is favored to lead all rookies in points, rebounds and blocks. He became the youngest MVP in France's top-tier league last year, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. SportsLine's model expects Wembanyama to meet lofty expectations in his first season, with just five players ranked ahead of him at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Thunder guard Josh Giddey as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. Giddey's owners will be relying far too heavily on his non-scoring contributions this season, as Oklahoma City's roster continues to improve. The Thunder have Chet Holmgren coming back from injury to go along with star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leaving Giddey without as many scoring opportunities.

He shot 48.2% from the floor last year after shooting 41.9% during his rookie campaign, which is a massive leap that could make him overvalued heading into the 2023 season. Giddey could see a slight bump in facilitator numbers with Holmgren back in the mix, but his overall ceiling is going to be lower. SportsLine's model recommends taking guards like Terry Rozier and Tyrese Maxey instead of Giddey.

