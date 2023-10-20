Offseason trades can shake up 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings, leaving voids in some rosters while creating Fantasy basketball stacks in other lineups. Second-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is expected to take a step forward for Portland this season following the departure of Damian Lillard to Milwaukee. Sharpe is one of many young players who could be among the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts after scoring at least 20 points in three games in April. He should be a consistent double-digit scorer this season, and an improved 3-point shot could make him an elite Fantasy basketball pick.

Hornets center Mark Williams had six double-doubles in his final 11 games last season, capping off an impressive rookie campaign. Is he one of the 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers? Before making any 2023-24 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year the model called Russell Westbrook a bust, predicting that he would never live up to his seventh-round ADP. The result: Westbrook wound up being traded away from the Lakers before signing as a free agent to finish the year with the Clippers. He had his least productive season since his rookie year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over just 29.7 minutes per contest, and Fantasy basketball managers who avoided the headache were better off for it.

The model also nailed DeMar DeRozan as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and called Paolo Banchero's breakout rookie season last year before he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Wizards guard Jordan Poole. He will have even more freedom offensively in Washington than he had playing alongside stars like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State. Poole's efficiency might decrease this year, but his expected increase in points, assists and 3-pointers should easily make up for that.

He is also one of the best free-throw shooters in the NBA, so his ceiling is among the highest in the league. Washington is entering a rebuilding stage after trading away Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, leaving Kyle Kuzma as the only real threat to Poole's production. SportsLine's model has Poole ranked ahead of guards like D'Angelo Russell, Mikal Bridges and Jaylen Brown.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The No. 1 pick in this year's draft put on a clinic in San Antonio's second preseason game, scoring 23 points in 23 minutes while building an impressive highlight reel. He went 10 of 15 from the floor and made both of his free throws after scoring 20 points in 19 minutes in the Spurs' preseason opener.

The 7-foot-4 center from France is one of the top prospects in NBA history, becoming the youngest MVP in France's top-tier league last year. He led the league in points, rebounds and blocks, averaging a double-double. He has a path to elite Fantasy basketball value due to his ability to post big numbers in many categories, which is why SportsLine's model has him ranked as one of the best centers in the NBA as a rookie.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Thunder guard Josh Giddey as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. One of Giddey's largest appeals was his ability to contribute for Fantasy basketball players in points, rebounds and assists. He doesn't dominate in one category but he produced a steady amount in all three categories, highlighted by becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson to record three straight triple-doubles as a rookie in the 2021-22 season.

Giddey averaged 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. But the Thunder will get a significant boost in Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft who missed all of last season with a foot injury. The 7-foot-1 center's presence will take away from Giddey's scoring and rebound upside. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was fourth in the NBA in scoring at 31.4 points per game, has increased his scoring total in each of his five NBA seasons and there's no indication he's hit his ceiling yet. The Thunder should be a better team this year, which could lower Giddey's ceiling and make him a Fantasy basketball bust based on his current ADP.

How to find proven 2023-24 Fantasy basketball rankings

