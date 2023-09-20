The 2023 NBA preseason begins in a little over two weeks and then the 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule tips off with Nuggets vs. Lakers and Suns vs. Warriors on Oct. 24. That doesn't leave much time to prepare for your 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts and it's been another wild NBA offseason. Chris Paul is in the twilight of his career but a move to Golden State to play alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins could help him continue to be a viable Fantasy basketball PG.

Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James, so where should you be drafting the 7-foot-5 Spurs center with guard-like handles and shooting ability? A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings can help answer those questions while also identifying the potential 2023-24 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts who might define the upcoming season. Before making any 2023-24 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year the model called Russell Westbrook a bust, predicting that he would never live up to his seventh-round ADP. The result: Westbrook wound up being traded away from the Lakers before signing as a free agent to finish the year with the Clippers. He had his least productive season since his rookie year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over just 29.7 minutes per contest, and Fantasy basketball managers who avoided the headache were better off for it.

The model also nailed DeMar DeRozan as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and called Paolo Banchero's breakout rookie season last year before he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Wizards guard Jordan Poole. The former Michigan star was a first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft but spent some time in the NBA G-League before finally breaking through for the Warriors while Klay Thompson was battling injuries. Poole has averaged 19.5 points per game over the last two seasons but with Thompson back in the mix, Golden State decided it didn't have a need for a volume shooter and dealt Poole to Washington as part of the Chris Paul trade package.

With Bradley Beal traded away from Washington during the offseason and Kyle Kuzma reportedly on the trading block, Poole now steps into a situation where he should be one of Washington's primary scorers. Without having to share with the likes of Curry, Thompson and Wiggins, the streaky scorer should excel statistically. That's why the model ranks him ahead of guards like Beal and Jaylen Brown, who are going at least 30 picks earlier on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. It was a bit of a shock when the G-League Ignite star fell to third overall but Portland didn't hesitate to scoop up the talented combo guard despite having Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on the roster. That's because Henderson is a high-level prospect who might have gone No. 1 overall in any of the last three NBA draft classes.

He averaged 16.5 points per game in the G-League as an 18-year-old last season and his athleticism and explosiveness around the rim have drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook. His 6-foot-9 wingspan also gives him defensive upside and he should be incredibly mature for his age with a year of professional basketball under his belt. Those are all big reasons why the model ranks him as its top rookie guard, ahead of players like Paul and Tyler Herro who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Suns guard Bradley Beal as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. When healthy, Beal is one of the best scorers in the NBA, as the three-time all-star averaged more than 30 points per game in 2019-20 and 2020-21. However, he's missed 121 games over the last four seasons and he's averaged just 23.2 points per game over the last two seasons.

Now he joins an absolutely loaded Suns roster where he is likely to be the third scoring option behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Add in Deandre Ayton as a fourth scoring option that has averaged 12.7 shots and 17.6 points over the last two seasons and it's easy to see that there might be some issues with only one basketball to go around. Beal has a current 2023 Fantasy basketball ADP of 30 but the model ranks him behind Poole and Darius Garland who are going at least two rounds later on average.

