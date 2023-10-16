The latest 2023 Fantasy basketball ADP shows Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic going off the board in the first three picks of most 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts. Adding players like those early is a no-brainer, but there are tough calls to be made later in the first round. That's where you get into comparisons between players like Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant and the newly-acquired Milwaukee Buck, Damian Lillard.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 34.8 minutes per game last season. Barnes has the ability to contribute in every facet of the box score, boosting his Fantasy basketball value with that versatility. In 12 games Barnes played at least 40 minutes last season, he averaged 20.3 points per game. He most often found himself playing between 30-39 minutes a game and averaged 15.8 points but more rebounds (7.4) and assists (5.3) than he did in games playing 40 or more minutes.

The Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet, who signed a three-year contract with the Rockets this offseason. Barnes is expected to be one of the biggest benefactors of the increased offensive opportunities without VanVleet, who averaged 19.3 points on 16.1 shots per game last season. The 22-year-old will have the ball in his hand more in his third NBA season and the model projects him to take a substantial leap with his increased opportunity.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model is predicting: Jazz center Walker Kessler. The second-year pro out of Auburn came on strong late in his rookie season as he slid into the starting lineup. He finished the season averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and an impressive 2.3 block per game.

A full season in the starting lineup could put him among the league leaders in both blocks and rebounds, yet he's a center that you can get relatively late in Fantasy drafts since his current ADP is around pick No. 60 overall. The model projects that he'll outperform centers such Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner, players who are often going off the board before him.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. Jackson has become one of the best shot blockers in the NBA over the last several years, leading the league in blocks per game the last two seasons. He's also developed into a capable scorer, averaging a career-best 18.6 points per game last season.

However, Jackson's rebounding leaves anybody who has him in their Fantasy basketball lineups at a significant disadvantage, as he only averages 5.5 rebounds per game for his career. He's also been somewhat capped in terms of playing time throughout his career, averaging 27.4 minutes per game overall and never playing more than 28.5 minutes per game in a single season. Those are big reasons why the model ranks Jackson behind forwards like DeRozan and Pascal Siakam.

