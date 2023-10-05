Jrue Holiday didn't need to plan his stay in Portland for long. After being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Trail Blazers, Portland quickly flipped the two-time All-Star back to an Eastern Conference contender in the Boston Celtics. Portland acquired Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and two first-round picks in the exchange. How will Holiday's move to Boston impact the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings?

Holiday goes from being the No. 2 option with the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo to now running alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Boston. With three superstars on the court together, could one of them become a 2023 Fantasy basketball bust? Holiday averaged 19.3 points on 15.3 shots per game, but will he be able to continue that usage in the 2023-24 Fantasy basketball season? It's something to consider when forming 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings. Before making any 2023-24 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model called Russell Westbrook a bust, predicting that he would never live up to his seventh-round ADP. The result: Westbrook wound up being traded away from the Lakers before signing as a free agent to finish the year with the Clippers. He had his least productive season since his rookie year, averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game over just 29.7 minutes per contest, and Fantasy basketball managers who avoided the headache were better off for it.

The model also nailed DeMar DeRozan as a sleeper in 2021-22 before he averaged a career-best 27.9 points per game and called Paolo Banchero's breakout rookie season last year before he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them was well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2023-24, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see these 2023-24 Fantasy basketball rankings.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2023 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 24 points and 6.2 assists over 35 minutes per game in his first season in New York after signing a four-year, $104 million contract. When the Knicks signed Brunson, they were banking on his potential and they proved correct in the first year of the deal. Brunson averaged 11.9 points and 3.7 assists over 24.7 minutes over his first four seasons in Denver.

This being Brunson's second season in New York should help his familiarity with the system and his teammates. The Knicks return their entire starting lineup from last year and added Donte DiVincenzo, who Brunson played with at Villanova. Brunson raised his average scoring by 7.7 points per game last season and proved capable of being the primary scorer for a successful NBA team. Climbing up another seven points per game may be daunting, but expect an increase in his production again this year.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Hornets forward Brandon Miller. Charlotte selected Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft after he averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game with Alabama last year. He won the SEC's Freshman and Player of the Year awards, along with the SEC Tournament MVP and a second-team All-American nomination.

Miller had a quality showing in the California Classic and the Summer League, averaging 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals across five games. The Hornets need Miller to make an immediate impact, so his usage rate should not be a problem. Miller is being picked behind forwards like Cameron Johnson and PJ Washington in most drafts, but SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of those players.

Top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Nets center Nicolas Claxton as one of its top 2023 Fantasy basketball busts. Claxton averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game while leading the NBA in field goal percentage (.705). Before last season, Claxton's best season resulted in 8.7 points per game on 67.4% shooting. The 24-year-old big man raised his rebounds to 9.2 per game from 5.6 rebounds per game the season before.

The biggest question is can he retain this performance from last season? Claxton was selected with the 31st pick of the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft and late second-round picks don't often sustain long NBA starting careers. The Nets hope to get more production from Ben Simmons this season, which would take away from Claxton's role. Mikal Bridges emerged as potentially the NBA's next superstar and he'll take a lot of shots away from Claxton. There's reason to be excited about Claxton, but 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts may be inflating last year's success too much.

How to find proven 2023-24 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also has a shocking prediction for one of the league's biggest names and advises avoiding him in 2023 Fantasy basketball drafts at his current ADP. This bust fails to live up to his second-round ADP, ranking behind players available in the fourth round or later like Brandon Ingram and Darius Garland. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023-24 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which huge name should you avoid? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.