With just days until the start of the NBA regular season, Fantasy basketball 2025 drafts are popping up left and right. One name which has been one of the first Fantasy basketball picks for over two decades now is LeBron James, but a nerve injury will keep him off the court until possibly November. That means more of the Lakers' offense will fall on the shoulders of Luka Doncic, but is that enough to allow the former Mav to top the 2025 Fantasy basketball rankings?

Doncic has competition with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic for the top spot. You can't really go wrong with selecting any of them, however, you may need some Fantasy basketball 2025 advice when it comes to the later rounds of your drafts. Before making any 2025-26 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Last year the model called a breakout season for Stephon Castle, predicting that he would finish 25 spots ahead of consensus ADP at his position. The result: Castle won NBA Rookie of the year honors after averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game and finished as the No. 51 guard in average Fantasy points per game. The model also nailed James Harden as a sleeper last year before he put together his first All-Star season in three years and called Paolo Banchero's and Victor Wembanyama's breakout seasons before they went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors as well.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2025-26, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see these 2025-26 Fantasy basketball rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. A trade deadline acquisition by Milwaukee last year, Porter posted per-36 minute averages of 21.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists with the Bucks. That's on par with what the likes of Scottie Barnes and Desmond Bane averaged last year on the same per-36 minute basis. While Barnes and Bane are both top-50 draft picks, per 2025 Fantasy basketball ADP, Porter is a steal who's going outside the top 70.

He could certainly push for 36 minutes per night with Milwaukee ridding itself of Damian Lillard, who averaged 36.1 minutes in 2024-25. Outside of Porter and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks don't have a single player on their roster who averaged even 3.0 assists last year, so Porter's playmaking will certainly be needed. It was in the 2022-23 season that Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds with Houston, and it's not outside the realm of possibilities to see him matching those numbers this season. See more Fantasy basketball sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier, who has an ADP of No. 137 overall. The former No. 1 overall recruit was the penultimate pick in the first round of last year's draft and began his rookie year as a reserve. He quickly ascended to the starting point guard position and upped his scoring average over each of the last four months of the season. He also averaged 6.3 assists for the season, which was 16th in the NBA as he was the only first-year player to rank in the top 50 in assists.

Coming off a franchise-worst 65-loss season, Utah is clearly in its rebuilding phase, and Collier is one of the cornerstones of that effort. Thus, he will be given lots of court time to establish himself as, potentially, Utah's point guard of both the present and the future. Add in that he plays for a Jazz team which loves to get up and down the court -- ranking fifth in pace last year -- and Collier is poised to pile up stats and make a name for himself this season. Identify other Fantasy basketball breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Pelicans guard Jordan Poole as a Fantasy basketball bust. Poole was acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans from the Washington Wizards during the offseason. Despite his somewhat lofty numbers, he finds himself in a situation where he needs to be a complementary piece to Zion Williamson. He also may have to take a lesser role behind New Orleans' two lottery picks in Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. If they emerge in their rookie seasons, Poole could definitely see his production go down.

Poole is being picked in the seventh round, according to the latest ADP, but he may not be worth taking. In fact, SportsLine's model has players such as Jrue Holiday and Immanuel Quickly, both of whom are projected by many to be picked later, as better values. Avoid these 2025 Fantasy basketball busts as well.

How to find proven 2025-26 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy basketball drafts. This player is a top-3 Fantasy option at his position and is ranked ahead of stars like Kevin Durant and Paolo Banchero. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025-26 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which forward shocks the NBA as a top-3 player in positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025-26 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.