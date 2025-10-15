The latest Fantasy basketball ADP listing is solidifying as the 2025-26 NBA season is about to tip off. Action begins on Tuesday, Oct. 21 with a pair of games when the Rockets battle the defending champion Thunder, and the Warriors meet the Lakers. Topping the 2025 Fantasy basketball ADP listing are top consensus picks in Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama.

Can you trust those Fantasy basketball picks at the top of drafts, and which Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or avoid later in 2025-26 Fantasy basketball drafts?

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Last year the model called a breakout season for Stephon Castle, predicting that he would finish 25 spots ahead of consensus ADP at his position. The result: Castle won NBA Rookie of the year honors after averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game and finished as the No. 51 guard in average Fantasy points per game. The model also nailed James Harden as a sleeper last year before he put together his first All-Star season in three years and called Paolo Banchero's and Victor Wembanyama's breakout seasons before they went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors as well.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr., who is barely being picked in the top 100 picks in many drafts. Despite struggling from deep through the first 45 games of last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, he turned things around in a big way once he was acquired by the Bucks. He finished the regular season connecting on 40.8% of his 3-pointers in his final 30 games with Milwaukee, averaging 11.7 points per game.

In the postseason, he continued to light it up from deep, hitting on 46.7% of his 3-pointers, averaging 11.2 points in five games. Porter is expected to be the Bucks' starting point guard, and is just one of two players on the 2025-26 roster to average 2.9 assists or more. For his career, Porter has averaged 4.6 assists per game. See more Fantasy basketball sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier, who has an ADP of 137. The No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023, Collier starred at USC for one season before being the 29th overall pick by Utah in 2024. He began as a backup but then wrestled the starting job away from Keyonte George, who was an All-Rookie selection the year prior. Collier really hit his stride towards the end of the season and averaged 15.9 points and 7.1 assists over his final seven games of his rookie year.

Already one of the league's youngest teams, Utah then jettisoned vets Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and John Collins in the offseason as it has fully embraced a youth movement. Thus, the 21-year-old Collier should have no shortage of opportunities, and he plays in an offense conducive for lots of stats. The Jazz ranked fifth in pace last season as they want to utilize those young legs to their advantage. The model slots Collier ahead of Klay Thompson and Jalen Suggs, despite those two being drafted earlier on average. Identify other Fantasy basketball breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Pelicans guard Jordan Poole as a Fantasy basketball bust. Poole was one of the major pieces in a trade between the Wizards and Pelicans in the offseason. The 26-year-old now goes to New Orleans, where he'll have to be a bit more of a complimentary player to Zion Williamson.

New Orleans also brings in two lottery picks -- Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears -- so Poole could lose some of his scoring opportunities as the season progresses. Poole is being picked in the seventh round, according to the latest ADP, but SportsLine's model has players such as Jrue Holiday and Immanuel Quickly, both of whom are being picked later, as better values. Avoid these 2025 Fantasy basketball busts as well.

