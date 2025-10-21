The 2025-26 NBA season officially tips off on Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m. ET with a doubleheader featuring Rockets vs. Thunder and Lakers vs. Warriors, leaving Fantasy basketball managers just a few hours to finalize their 2025 fantasy basketball draft strategy. According to the latest Fantasy basketball rankings from SportsLine, Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama are the consensus top picks heading into the new season. Several teams will have new looks this season, which will also have an effect on the fantasy production for multiple players.

Players like Kevin Durant, Jordan Poole, Cam Johnson, Myles Turner and Michael Porter Jr. all landed with new teams during the offseason. Can they continue to produce at levels that will land them near the top of the fantasy basketball rankings? Or should they be listed among the potential fantasy basketball busts for this season? Before making any 2025-26 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. In his final 30 regular-season games with the Bucks last season, he shot 40.8% from three while averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in just under 20 minutes per game -- a dramatic improvement from the 24.5% 3-point mark he posted in Los Angeles. During the final stretch of the season without Damian Lillard, Porter elevated his play even more, averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on efficient shooting.

In the 2025 postseason, Porter continued his hot streak, connecting on 46.7% of his 3-pointers while averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds across five games. For his career, he has averaged 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc. Now projected to start at point guard for Milwaukee, Porter is one of only two players on the Bucks' 2025-26 roster to average at least 2.9 assists per game last season. Following his late-season surge and expanded role, he's expected to outperform his 2025 Fantasy basketball ADP of 72, with the potential to become a breakout contributor in both real and fantasy terms. See more Fantasy basketball sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier, who has an ADP of No. 137 overall. The former No. 1 overall recruit was the penultimate pick in the first round of last year's draft and began his rookie year as a reserve. He quickly ascended to the starting point guard position and upped his scoring average over each of the last four months of the season. He also averaged 6.3 assists for the season, which was 16th in the NBA as he was the only first-year player to rank in the top 50 in assists.

Coming off a franchise-worst 65-loss season, Utah is clearly in its rebuilding phase, and Collier is one of the cornerstones of that effort. Thus, he will be given lots of court time to establish himself as, potentially, Utah's point guard of both the present and the future. Add in that he plays for a Jazz team which loves to get up and down the court -- ranking fifth in pace last year -- and Collier is poised to pile up stats and make a name for himself this season. Identify other Fantasy basketball breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Pelicans guard Jordan Poole as a Fantasy basketball bust. At just 26 years old, Poole was a key piece in a blockbuster Wizards-Pelicans trade this offseason, landing in New Orleans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and future picks. ast season in Washington, Poole averaged a career-best 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds across 68 games while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from three.

Poole's usage rate ranked among the top 20 guards in the league last season, yet his efficiency metrics -- including a 52.6 true shooting percentage -- were below league average. With New Orleans adding lottery picks Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, as well as emphasizing ball movement and defense under head coach Willie Green, Poole's scoring volume could decline as the season progresses. He's currently being drafted in the seventh round of most Fantasy leagues, but the model suggests that veteran guards like Jrue Holiday and Immanuel Quickley, both typically selected later, project as better overall values in standard formats. Avoid these 2025 Fantasy basketball busts as well.

How to find proven 2025-26 Fantasy basketball rankings

