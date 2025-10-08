The 2025-26 NBA season tips off later this month, meaning 2025 Fantasy basketball drafts are already on the clock. While everyone wants to find those undervalued Fantasy basketball sleepers or breakouts, just as much part of nailing your drafts is by avoiding selecting a 2025 Fantasy basketball bust. How will the likes of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler perform in their first full seasons with their new squads? Then there's the likes of Anfernee Simons, Myles Turner and Michael Porter Jr., who switched teams this offseason and could make for even better Fantasy basketball 2025 picks than they were with their prior teams.

Speaking of potential 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts, Cooper Flagg will be top of mind for many when they go on the clock after the No.1 overall pick averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks at Duke. But given the star power already on Dallas, there could be other rookies in more advantageous positions to produce. What do the latest 2025 Fantasy basketball projections forecast for this year's rookie class? Before making any 2025-26 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2025 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a roster, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets.

Last year the model called a breakout season for Stephon Castle, predicting that he would finish 25 spots ahead of consensus ADP at his position. The result: Castle won NBA Rookie of the year honors after averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game and finished as the No. 51 guard in average Fantasy points per game on CBS despite being the 87th guard off the board on average.

The model also nailed James Harden as a sleeper last year before he put together his first All-Star season in three years and called Paolo Banchero's and Victor Wembanyama's breakout seasons before they went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors as well. Anyone who followed the model's Fantasy basketball advice on them could have been well on their way to making a deep postseason run.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2025-26, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see these 2025-26 Fantasy basketball rankings.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2025 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. After spending the 2023-24 season out of the league, Porter joined the Clippers last season before being acquired by Milwaukee at the trade deadline. He proceeded to become one of the Bucks most consistent players, averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 assists in just 19.9 minutes, and over his last five games of the season, Porter put up 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.8 steals. Porter should see a huge jump in playing time this year with the injury and subsequent trade of Damian Lillard.

Porter is penciled in to be Milwaukee's starting point guard, and outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, no other player on the Bucks' 2025-26 roster averaged more than 2.9 assists last year. Thus, the team will need both his ball-handling and playmaking skills, and Porter has already shown he can produce when given ample minutes. In the 2022-23 season with Houston, he was one of just five NBA players to average at least 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is someone whose production should far exceed his 2025 Fantasy basketball ADP of 72. See more Fantasy basketball sleepers 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2025 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Jazz point guard Isaiah Collier. The No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023, Collier starred at USC for one season before being the 29th overall pick by Utah in 2024. He began as a backup but then wrestled the starting job away from Keyonte George, who was an All-Rookie selection the year prior. Collier really hit his stride towards the end of the season and averaged 15.9 points and 7.1 assists over his final seven games of his rookie year.

Already one of the league's youngest teams, Utah then jettisoned vets Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and John Collins in the offseason as it has fully embraced a youth movement. Thus, the 21-year-old Collier should have no shortage of opportunities, and he plays in an offense conducive for lots of stats. The Jazz ranked fifth in pace last season as they want to utilize those young legs to their advantage. The model slots Collier ahead of Klay Thompson and Jalen Suggs, despite those two being drafted earlier on average. Identify other Fantasy basketball breakouts 2025 here.

Top 2025 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Pelicans guard Jordan Poole as a Fantasy basketball bust. Poole spent last season as the No. 1 option on the Wizards but will have much more competition for shots in New Orleans. Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III were both 20-point scorers a year ago, while New Orleans returns three additional players who put up double-figures. Plus, the team used the No. 7 overall pick on Jeremiah Fears, who plays the same position as Poole, so Fears could cut into Poole's opportunities.

Poole is also a bit of a one-trick pony as while he put up over 20 points a game a year ago, he had middling stats elsewhere with 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. That one trick will be diminished with other mouths to feed in New Orleans, plus a potential midseason return from Dejounte Murray (Achilles) could further reduce Poole's role. The model ranks Poole outside the top 20 Fantasy point guards and not worthy of his current Fantasy basketball 2025 ADP of being a seventh-round pick. Avoid these 2025 Fantasy basketball busts as well.

How to find proven 2025-26 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2025 Fantasy basketball drafts. This player is a top-3 Fantasy option at his position and is ranked ahead of stars like Kevin Durant and Paolo Banchero. You can only see who it is, and the 2025 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2025-26 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which forward shocks the NBA as a top-3 player in positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2025-26 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.