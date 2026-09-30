The 2026-27 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and there's been lots of player movement since the Knicks ended their long championship drought in June. These moves certainly affect the 2026-27 Fantasy basketball rankings and have ramifications on when to target these players in Fantasy basketball drafts. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are both in Philly, Kawhi Leonard is back in Toronto, Giannis Antetokounmpo headed to Miami, and LaMelo Ball is now in Minnesota. Can they continue to produce at levels that warrant them being early 2026 Fantasy basketball picks, or should they be on your radar as potential Fantasy basketball busts?

Then there are the rookies to the association who could become Fantasy basketball breakouts 2026. Top picks AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer should have the opportunities to produce right away. These first-year players are often the most difficult to project, so having the right 2026-27 Fantasy basketball advice is crucial. Before making any 2026-27 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2026 Fantasy basketball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven model simulates each season 10,0000 times. This model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. These cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Last year the model called a sleeper season for Kevin Porter Jr., predicting he would perform much better than his ADP of 70, which was 30th amongst guards. The result: Porter was one of seven players to average at least 17 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds as he finished 16th among guards in Fantasy points per game. The model also nailed Jordan Poole as a bust last year as he averaged his fewest points, rebounds and assists in five seasons and called Paolo Banchero's and Victor Wembanyama's breakout seasons before they went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year honors as well.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy basketball rankings 2026-27, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see these 2026-27 Fantasy basketball rankings.

Top 2026 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the top 2026 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Lakers center Walker Kessler. The former Jazz big man landed a 4-year, $130 million contract with Los Angeles to be the third cog of their new Big Three behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Kessler fell off the radar last year due to playing just five games because of season-ending shoulder surgery, but he should provide value on both ends of the court and is the ideal center to pair alongside Doncic.

Mavs centers Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford put up their best numbers by rim running and catching lobs from Doncic, which is a skill that Kessler also brings. But neither of those Dallas centers had the defensive presence of Kessler, whose 2.4 blocks per game are second most among all active players, trailing only Victor Wembanyama. He also ranked fifth in rebounds (12.2) in his last full season and shoots nearly 70% from the field. Kessler is the No. 13 center in the 2026 Fantasy basketball rankings, on par with the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Rudy Gobert. See more Fantasy basketball sleepers 2026 here.

Top 2026 Fantasy basketball breakouts

One of the 2026 Fantasy basketball breakouts the model has identified: Kings point guard Darius Acuff Jr. The No. 7 overall pick out of Arkansas became the first freshman to win the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's top point guard, and Acuff was also a consensus first-team All-American. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds while knocking down 44% of his 3-point attempts.

With the retirement of Russell Westbrook and the departure of DeMar DeRozan, Acuff has very little in his way in terms of opportunities with the Kings. He should be a focal point of Sacramento's offense, which gives him the chance to pile up lots of stats. The model likes him above several more established guards such as Trae Young, Jalen Williams and De'Aaron Fox. Identify other Fantasy basketball breakouts 2026 here.

Top 2026 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Nets forward Julius Randle as a Fantasy basketball bust. A three-time All-Star, Randle was shipped from Minnesota to Brooklyn, where he's part of a franchise in the midst of a rebuild. Randle is the only player on the team over 30 years old, and it's a team that has seven first-round draftees over the last two years alone. Add in that Randle has a player option for 2027-28 -- meaning this upcoming year is essentially a contract season -- and he's projected to be phased out while younger players get more opportunities.

Randle did have a solid scoring season a year ago with the Timberwolves in averaging 21.1 points, but his rebounds dipped to a career low of 6.7. He ranked 12th in total minutes played, but it's hard to see him approaching anywhere near that court time this year, considering no Nets player ranked in the top 90 in minutes played last season. After being a top 15 Fantasy forward last season, SportsLine's model has Randle outside the top 20 at the forward position this year. Avoid these 2026 Fantasy basketball busts as well.

How to find proven 2026-27 Fantasy basketball rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about being taken in the early rounds of 2026 Fantasy basketball drafts. This player is a top-5 Fantasy option at his position and is ranked ahead of stars like LeBron James and Jalen Johnson. You can only see who it is, and the 2026 Fantasy basketball rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2026-27 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which forward shocks the NBA as a top-5 player in positional rankings? Visit SportsLine now to get 2026-27 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that's nailed its Fantasy basketball picks, and find out.