Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Busts 2017: Computer model says avoid Isaiah Thomas, Otto Porter
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
Before you draft your Fantasy Basketball team this year, you need to check out SportsLine's cheat sheets.
They are available for every major Fantasy Basketball site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks such as a trade, free agent signing, or injury, you'll have the latest rankings at your fingertips. They're driven by an advanced computer model with a proven fantasy track record.
The model's Fantasy Football rankings are off to a hot start too, nailing dud seasons from players who went high in drafts like Amari Cooper and Jay Ajayi, and their basketball rankings have even more surprises.
One huge Fantasy Basketball bust SportsLine is calling this season: Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas. IT has now joined LeBron James in Cleveland, and despite a hip injury that will cause him to miss at least two months, he still has an ADP in the fifth round.
However, SportsLine's cheat sheets have Thomas ranked similarly to Patrick Beverley (11th round), Kris Dunn (11th) and Tyler Ulis (14th). Don't waste a high pick on Thomas.
Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Wizards forward Otto Porter. He's coming off a career year, but don't be fooled. SportsLine's fantasy football rankings say you can get the same production as Porter, who's going off the board in the sixth round, by drafting Tyreke Evans in the ninth or Trevor Ariza in the eighth.
Also, avoid Joel Embiid like the plague. He's recovering from knee surgery, but appears on track to play in the season-opener. Regardless, don't reach for Embiid in the fourth round like some drafters are. SportsLine says he'll perform similarly this season to Mason Plumlee, who you can get in the ninth.
SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name power forward to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Zach Randolph, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Julius Randle to have similar production.
So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Basketball draft? And what big-name power forward could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Basketball cheat sheets from the model that has crushed the experts and find out.
