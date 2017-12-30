Fantasy basketball rankings, Jan. 1-7: Model that beat experts loving Clarkson, Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
If you're setting your Fantasy Basketball lineups for the first week of 2018, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
When it comes to ranking players in Fantasy Football, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has pinpointed exactly where every player will finish each week.
Now the model has set its sights on Fantasy Basketball and has revealed its rankings for the week starting January 1.
A player the model loves this week: Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson is coming off a three-game stretch that saw him average 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.33 assists. He's only owned in 80 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top 20 guard this week.
SportsLine's model is also all over New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee. Lee has scored double-digit points in nine of his last 10 games. He will continue to be a usage monster with Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined with a leg injury, and he's currently hitting career-highs in three different categories: points (13.1), 3-pointers (1.6) and steals (1.4).
And a massive shocker: 76ers forward Ben Simmons, a top 12 fantasy forward, stumbles against two of the best scoring defenses in the NBA. He's projected to have just 70.9 Fantasy points this week, a number that will put him outside the top 30 forwards. He only plays two games this week, so tread lightly.
The model is also calling for a surprising center to finish in the top 10. No one is talking about him and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Basketball rankings for every single position, and see which shocking center who's going to finish in the top 10 this week could be on your waiver wire right now, all from the model that has out-performed experts in football big-time this season.
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
Add a Comment