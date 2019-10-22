Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 1: Model that beat experts says start Ish Smith, sit Steph Curry

The new season begins on Tuesday, and NBA Opening Night 2019 promises plenty of exhilarating action. The defending-champion Toronto Raptors take on the upstart New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the doubleheader. Then, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Clippers in the second game. Which players should be high up in your Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1? No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson won't be able to play on Tuesday after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Paul George is also expected to miss the opener with lingering shoulder issues, but stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Jrue Holiday should all be on the floor. So where do they belong in the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1? Consult the Week 1 Fantasy basketball picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your lineups.

Last season, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1.

For Week 1, we can tell you Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the fifth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. It isn't so much that Curry is primed for a downturn from his MVP-level numbers, but that the Warriors play just two games in Week 1. Plus, Golden State's two matchups are against the Clippers and Pelicans, two of the top-12 defensive teams from a season ago.

One player the model loves this week: Wizards point guard Ish Smith. With John Wall expected out until at least mid-January as he recovers from a torn Achilles, Smith and Isaiah Thomas are expected to fill in. However, Thomas hasn't played most of the preseason because of a thumb issue.

That leaves the journeyman Smith in a position to handle starter's minutes until Thomas gets back up to speed. Over his career, Smith has averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game as a starter. With three opening-week games, the model ranks him as its No. 13 guard despite the fact that he's owned in just 62 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy basketball leagues.

The model is also calling for a surprising center to finish in the top 15 of its Week 1 Fantasy basketball rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising center could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 1 Fantasy basketball rankings for every position, plus see which center is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.