Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 1: Model that beat experts says start Lou Williams, sit Steph Curry

The 2019-20 NBA regular season kicks off Tuesday, and reliable Fantasy basketball rankings are key after an eventful offseason. NBA Opening Night 2019 features the New Orleans Pelicans taking on the defending champion Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Lakers meeting the Los Angeles Clippers in a 10:30 p.m. ET nightcap. The Raptors will unveil their world championship banner without the MVP that brought them their first title, Kawhi Leonard, who will instead be a central component of Lakers vs. Clippers. The Pelicans will be without one of the top Fantasy basketball rookies, Zion Williamson, who is expected to miss several weeks due to a balky knee. \Before setting your Week 1 lineups, you need to see the Fantasy basketball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking football players, this model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. It was also closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Plus, the model is from the same group who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Last season, the model identified Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen as one of its Fantasy basketball sleepers. The All-Rookie from 2017-18 averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in his first season in Chicago, but took a major step forward just as the model predicted in Year No. 2, averaging 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting nearly identical percentage of 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1.

For Week 1, we can tell you Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the fifth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. It isn't so much that Curry is primed for a downturn from his MVP-level numbers, but that the Warriors play just two games in Week 1. Plus, Golden State's two matchups are against the Clippers and Pelicans, two of the top-12 defensive teams from a season ago.

One player the model loves this week: Clippers guard Lou Williams. The 15-year veteran is showing no signs of letting up, and enters the 2019-20 season primed to be a bench warrior again. Williams played in 75 games last season, while only starting one, and averaged 20 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 26.6 minutes per game. As a prime backup to Patrick Beverley at the point guard position and Landry Shamet at shooting guard, Williams will get his minutes this season.

With small forward Paul George (shoulder) out for at least 10 games, the Clippers will likely go small to start the season. SportsLine's model lists Williams as its No. 8 guard in its Week 1 Fantasy basketball rankings even though he's owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

