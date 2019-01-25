Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 16: Model that beat experts says start Tyreke Evans, sit Devin Booker

If you're setting your Week 16 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 16 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

In Week 15, the model was high on Rockets guard Eric Gordon even though he was owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? Gordon enters the weekend averaging 19.5 points and four rebounds in his last four games -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its Week 16 rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Pacers forward Tyreke Evans.

Evans is expected to be inserted into the staring lineup with Victor Oladipo (quad) out for the rest of the season. And he's proven to be a Fantasy asset in years past, most noticeably last season when he averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest in 52 games with the Memphis Grizzlies.

He's available in over 30 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top 25 in Fantasy points among all forwards, ahead of guys like Draymond Green, Khris Middleton and Kawhi Leonard. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Suns guard Devin Booker stumbles big time this week.

Booker is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-10 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 40.

The model is also calling for a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 20 of the rankings, and he could be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

