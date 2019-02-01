Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 17: Model that beat experts says start Josh Jackson, sit Rudy Gobert

If you're setting your Week 17 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 17 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking football players, this model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

In Week 16, the model was high on Pacers guard Darren Collison even though he was being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? He had some huge performances, including 16 points and 10 assists against the Magic -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its Week 17 rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Suns forward Josh Jackson, who is started in less than 30 percent of leagues, but the model is projecting him to finish among the top 20 forwards. He has four games on the schedule this week and is expected to produce more Fantasy points than players such as DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay, so confidently add him to roster if you're looking for help at forward this week.

And a massive shocker: Rudy Gobert, a top-five center according to market rank, barely finishes inside the top 20. He's a player to completely avoid this week because he just has two games on his schedule, including one against a tough San Antonio defense.

The model is also calling for a surprising center you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 20 of the rankings, and he could be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 17 Fantasy basketball rankings for every position, plus see which center is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 20, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out!