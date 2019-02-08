Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 18: Model that beat experts says start Dennis Schroder, sit Deandre Ayton

The NBA trade deadline is in the books and although we saw some big name players dealt like Marc Gasol and Tobias Harris, Anthony Davis remained in New Orleans and is expected to play the remainder of the season. Therefore, if you're setting your Week 18 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 18 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

In Week 17, the model was high on Suns forward Josh Jackson even though he was being started in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? He had some huge performances, including 27 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds against the Jazz -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its Week 18 rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Thunder guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder continues to put up big numbers, having now scored double-digit points in nine straight games. He seems to have found his rhythm from behind the arc during his last five games as well. In fact, he's shooting over 50 percent from 3-point territory during that span.

He's being started in less than 60 percent of leagues, but the model is projecting him to finish among the top 20 guards, ahead of guys like Klay Thompson, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Suns center Deandre Ayton stumbles big time this week.

Ayton is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-10 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 18.

The model is also calling for a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of the rankings.

