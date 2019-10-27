Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Derrick Rose, sit Kyle Lowry

The 2019-20 NBA schedule started off with a bang, as the Toronto Raptors hoisted their championship banner and then proceeded to beat the Pelicans 130-122 in overtime on NBA Opening Night. And in that opener, Pascal Siakam made good on his recent four-year, $130 million extension by scoring 34 points, grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing out five assists despite fouling out. Siakam followed that up with 33 points and eight rebounds in a loss to Boston, and he's surging up the 2019 Fantasy basketball rankings. Of course, with stars like Paul George (shoulder), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Zion Williamson (knee) all out to start the season, Fantasy basketball owners also have to be savvy with their start-sit decisions and Fantasy basketball waiver wire acquisitions. That's why you'll want to see the latest Week 2 Fantasy basketball rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you set your Fantasy basketball picks.

For Week 2, we can tell you Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, the ninth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and is barely in the Top 30. Lowry played 45 minutes and scored 22 points against the Pelicans in a 130-122 overtime win last week, but is a player to avoid simply because he faces a long week ahead – as the Raptors have tough home matchups against Orlando and Detroit this week and travel to Milwaukee.

One player the model loves this week: Pistons guard Derrick Rose. After reviving his career as a capable scorer in Minnesota last season, Rose has picked up where he left off in Detroit. Rose had 18 points and nine assists in a season-opening win over the Pacers on Wednesday and then followed that up with 27 points in a loss to the Hawks.

Rose has generated over 40 percent of his shots thus far inside of 10 feet and has an absurd true shooting percentage of 69.7 percent. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 19 guard for Week 2 despite the fact that he's only being started in 35 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

