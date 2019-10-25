Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Domantas Sabonis, sit Kyle Lowry

The Houston Rockets' experiment of pairing superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook got off to a rocky start in the first week of the NBA regular season. Harden – the NBA's scoring champ two seasons running – tallied just 19 points on 2-of-13 shooting in Houston's 117-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. While Harden added 14 assists, he also turned the ball over seven times as the Bucks rallied from a 16-point deficit to earn the road win. Westbrook led the Rockets with 24 points, but was seen loudly disagreeing with Harden near the scorer's table in the defeat. Will the Harden-Westbook tandem live up to the hype in Week 2 – when they face the Pelicans at home and travel to the Wizards and Nets? As the regular season settles into the first full week of action, it is important for Fantasy owners to have updated information. Before setting your Fantasy basketball lineups, you need to see the Week 2 Fantasy basketball rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

For Week 2, we can tell you Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, the ninth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and is barely in the Top 30. Lowry played 45 minutes and scored 22 points against the Pelicans in a 130-122 overtime win last week, but is a player to avoid simply because he faces a long week ahead – as the Raptors have tough home matchups against Orlando and Detroit this week and travel to Milwaukee.

One player the model loves this week: Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis. The fourth-year pro scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Pacers' 119-110 loss to the Pistons. The 6-foot-11 Gonzaga product shot 11-of-15 from the field in recording his highest point total since Oct. 31, 2018 against the Knicks.

Sabonis, who signed a four-year, $77 million extension a week before the regular season started, ranked seventh in the league last season with a 59 percent field-goal percentage. Sabonis and the Pacers are at Detroit and Brooklyn and face Cleveland at home this week – three favorable matchups. SportsLine lists Sabonis as its No. 6 forward in their Week 2 Fantasy basketball rankings even though he's owned by less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

