Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 2: Model that beat experts says start Trevor Ariza, sit Victor Oladipo

If you are setting your Week 2 (Oct. 22-28) Fantasy Basketball lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 2 Fantasy Basketball rankings. One player the model loves this week: Suns forward Trevor Ariza.

Ariza shined in his debut for the Suns. He tallied 21 points (7 of 12 from the field, 5 of 9 3-pointers, 2 of 2 free throws), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Suns' opening night victory over the Mavericks. Ariza should see plenty of scoring opportunities in the Suns' fast-paced offense this week as Phoenix takes on the Warriors, Lakers, Thunder and Grizzlies.

He's sill available in over 20 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top 20 in Fantasy points among all forwards, ahead of players like Jayson Tatum, Aaron Gordon and Gordon Hayward. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

A player to avoid this week, according to the latest Fantasy Basketball rankings: Pacers guard Victor Oladipo.

Oladipo is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 3 Fantasy guard in terms of market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish outside the top 25.

The model is also calling for a surprising center you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of the rankings, and he's most likely sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? And what center could lead you to Fantasy glory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy Basketball rankings for every position, plus see which center is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.