Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 3: Model that beat experts says start Derrick Rose, sit Bradley Beal

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Suns forward T.J. Warren even though he was owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? Warren absolutely went off in his first two games this week, averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, two assists and a steal -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its Week 3 rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose.

Rose turned back the clock last week, averaging over double-digit points and five assists against the Raptors and Pacers. Rose should see plenty of scoring opportunities again this week in the Timberwolves' high-powered offense as Minnesota gets set to take on the Lakers, Warriors, Jazz and Trail Blazers.

He's still available in almost 40 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top-30 in Fantasy points among all guards, ahead of players such as Goran Dragic, Jamaal Murray and Klay Thompson. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

A player to avoid this week: Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

Beal is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is the No. 5 Fantasy guard in terms of market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish outside the top 20.

The model is also calling for a surprising center you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he's most likely sitting on your waiver wire right now.

The model is also calling for a surprising center you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings.