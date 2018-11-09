Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 5: Model that beat experts says start Taj Gibson, sit Victor Oladipo

If you're setting your Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 5 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Thunder forward Jerami Grant even though he was owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? Grant enters the weekend averaging double-digit points and almost seven rebounds in his last three games -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its rankings for Week 5.

One player the model loves this week: Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson.

Gibson enters the weekend having scored double-digit points in four of his last five games, and is coming off an impressive performance against the Lakers that saw him put up 16 points and 11 rebounds, which was just his second double-double of the season. Gibson should see plenty of opportunities to produce strong Fantasy numbers again this week as Minnesota plays a four-game slate against the Nets, Pelicans, Trail Blazers and Grizzlies.

He's still available in over 40 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top-30 in Fantasy points among all forwards, ahead of guys like Gordon Hayward, Luka Doncic and Brandon Ingram. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Pacers guard Victor Oladipo stumbles big-time this week.

Oladipo is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-5 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish outside the top 40.

