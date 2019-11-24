Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 6: Model that beat experts says start Ja Morant, sit CJ McCollum

With a seven-game winning streak and a 14-2 record, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently the class of the Western Conference and also hold the best record in the NBA heading into Week 6. One of the main reasons has been the well-rounded play of superstar forward LeBron James, who is scoring 25.2 points per game along with leading the league with 10.8 assists per outing. Where should James be in your Week 6 Fantasy basketball rankings? And where should you slot teammate Anthony Davis, who is scoring 25.5 points and grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game? As the regular season hits its second month of action, it is important for Fantasy basketball owners to have updated information. Before setting your Week 6 Fantasy basketball picks, you need to see the latest Fantasy basketball rankings from the model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Now the model has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its rankings for Week 6.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Clippers small forward Paul George, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just over 60 percent of leagues. The result: George scored 62 total points, pulled down 20 rebounds and dealt 19 assists in three games. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has locked in its Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 6.

For Week 6, we can tell you Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, the fifth-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 30. While McCollum put up 37 points against the Bucks last week, his playing time is about to take a tumble with Portland star Damian Lillard (back) returning to action after missing two games last week.

One player the model loves this week: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. He has played 30 or more minutes in four of the Grizzlies' past five games and is averaging 21.4 points and 7.4 assists in that span. While he is giving up 3.9 turnovers per game, that number will go down as the rookie gets more acclimated to the NBA's pace and grind. SportsLine lists Morant as their No. 9 guard in their Week 6 Fantasy basketball rankings even though he's started by less than 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

The model is also calling for a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of its Fantasy basketball rankings, and he could be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising forward could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 6 Fantasy basketball rankings for every position, plus see which forward is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.