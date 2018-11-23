Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Tristan Thompson, sit Paul George

If you're setting your Week 7 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Clippers center Montrezl Harrell, saying he'd finish the week as a top 10 center. The result? Harrell enters the weekend averaging a double-double with over 20 points and 10 rebounds in his last three games -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its rankings for Week 7.

One player the model loves this week: Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.

Thompson enters the weekend having recorded a double-double in five of his last seven games, and he should see plenty of opportunities to produce strong Fantasy numbers again this week as Cleveland plays a four-game slate against the Timberwolves, Thunder, Celtics and Raptors.

He's still available in nearly 20 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top 15 in Fantasy points among all centers, ahead of guys like Hassan Whiteside, Nikola Jokic and DeAndre Jordan. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Thunder forward Paul George stumbles big-time this week.

George is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-10 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 35.

