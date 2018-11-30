Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Cedi Osman, sit Jayson Tatum

If you're setting your Week 8 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. This proprietary model simulates every game 10,000 times, taking matchups, player history, injuries and other factors into account. When it comes to projecting players, the model beat human experts in football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Rockets guard Eric Gordon even though he was owned in just 75 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? Gordon enters the weekend averaging 27 points in his last three games -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman.

Osman enters the weekend averaging 14 points and 6.8 rebounds in his last five games and is coming off one of his best performances of the season. Osman recoded his third double-double of the season against the Thunder, recording 14 points and 10 rebounds. Osman should see plenty of opportunities to produce strong Fantasy numbers again this week as an injury-depleted Cleveland squad plays a four-game slate against the Nets, Warriors, Kings and Wizards.

He's still available in 35 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top 20 in Fantasy points among all forwards, ahead of guys like Ben Simmons, Aaron Gordon and Jimmy Butler. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stumbles big time this week.

Tatum is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-20 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 50. He's a player to bench in Week 8.

The model is also calling for a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of the rankings, and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

