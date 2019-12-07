Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start D'Angelo Russell, sit Bradley Beal

The Milwaukee Bucks are riding high atop the NBA's Eastern Conference, but which players should be high on your Fantasy basketball rankings this week? The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, is scoring 31.0 points per game to go along with 13.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The Bucks also are getting strong numbers from forward Khris Middleton (17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists) and guard Eric Bledsoe (15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists). Which Bucks should you prioritize with your Week 8 Fantasy basketball picks? And which players will sink your week? Before finalizing your lineups, see the Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking NFL players, their model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Kings forward Harrison Barnes, saying he'd finish as a top-15 player at his position despite being started by less than 60 percent of leagues. The result: Barnes continued to take advantage of extra playing time and has gone for 15-plus points in five of his last seven games. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its rankings for Week 8.

For Week 8, we can tell you Wizards guard Bradley Beal, the third-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. As the Wizards continue to fall short of expectations, more double-teams will come Beal's way. And Washington only has two games in Week 8, playing at the Hornets and Grizzlies. Consider avoiding Beal on your team, as there are better players at his position who will get more opportunity to score.

One player the model loves this week: Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. The five-year veteran returned last week after missing nine straight games due to a sprained left thumb and went for 18 points, two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes against the Hornets. Russell was on a hot streak, scoring 21, 33, 30, 52 and 30 in the five full games before injuring his thumb. Russell and the Warriors get four games in Week 8, facing the Grizzlies, Knicks, Jazz and Kings, all four of which are in the bottom half of the NBA in point differential. SportsLine lists Russell as its No. 4 guard in the Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings even though he's started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

The model is also calling for a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 15 of the rankings, and he could be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising forward could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings for every position, plus see which forward is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 15, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season, and find out.