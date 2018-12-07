Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Wesley Matthews, sit Nikola Mirotic

If you're setting your Week 9 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson even though he was owned in just 55 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? Clarkson enters the weekend averaging over 18 points in his last three games -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its Week 9 rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews.

Matthews enters the weekend averaging over 15 points per game this season and has six consecutive games of at least 11 points, hitting a combined 13 3-pointers during that span. Matthews should see plenty of opportunities to produce strong Fantasy numbers again this week as Dallas plays a four-game slate against the Magic, Hawks, Suns and Kings.

He's still available in 35 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top 30 in Fantasy points among all guards, ahead of guys such as Klay Thompson, C.J. McCollum and Trae Young. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic stumbles big time this week.

Mirotic is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-20 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 40. He's a player to bench in Week 9.

The model is also calling for a surprising forward you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 25 of the rankings, and he might be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings for every position, plus see which forward is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 25, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.