One Eastern Conference team was eliminated from the 2022 NBA Playoffs on Monday and a few more could be later this week. The Boston Celtics kicked off the week by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. The Toronto Raptors are battling back in their series with the Philadelphia 76ers and secured a second straight win in Game 5 despite losing Fred VanVleet to a hip injury early. The final game of the night ended in a Dallas Mavericks blowout win against the waning Utah Jazz. We'll go over some notable stat lines from Monday here before discussing some important DFS targets to watch for Tuesday.

Monday standouts

Kevin Durant BKN • PF • 7 PPG 29.9 RPG 7.4 BPG .95 View Profile

Durant was in poor form through the first three games of the first round. The Nets superstar averaged 22 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game ahead of Monday. He turned things around with a strong performance in Game 4, but that wasn't enough to extend the series. KD tallied 29 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in his final outing of the season. He averaged 5.7 turnovers and shot 36.5 percent from the field before breaking out of his shell. Those struggles put his team in a hole against an elite defense.

Luka Doncic DAL • PG • 77 PPG 28.4 RPG 9.1 BPG .55 View Profile

Doncic put up his usual numbers against the Jazz to give the Mavericks a 3-2 lead on Monday. He amassed 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. He appears to have made a full recovery from the calf injury that held him out of Dallas's first two games. His averages of 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 51.5 percent shooting place him among the cream of the crop ahead of a potential closeout game.

Pascal Siakam TOR • PF • 43 PPG 22.8 RPG 8.5 BPG .62 View Profile

Siakam and company had to rise to the occasion on Monday when VanVleet went down in order to pull out a win. The Raptors forward recorded his second double-double of the playoffs with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. He's totaled at least 26 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his last three games without VanVleet and will likely lead the way for Toronto as it looks to even the series at 3-3.

Who to play

Tyler Herro MIA • PG • 14 PPG 20.7 APG 4 SPG .67 3P/G 2.652 View Profile

Jimmy Butler (knee) unexpectedly joined Kyle Lowry (hamstring) on Tuesday's injury report, and update will make Herro a hot commodity. The dynamic sixth man's been underwhelming in this year's playoffs but is sure to be handed the keys to the offense in Game 5 with both Miami's go-to playmakers out. Herro posted his usual numbers with or without Lowry and Butler in the lineup during the regular season. He also put up a monster stat line the last time he faced the Hawks without Jimmy Buckets in the mix.

Who to fade

