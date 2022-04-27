Two of Tuesday's three NBA matchups went down to the wire. The Atlanta Hawks fell four points shy of extending their series against the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies edged out the Minnesota Timberwolves with a buzzer beater. The final game of the night, on the other hand, ended with the Phoenix Suns pulling off a convincing win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Ten players eclipsed 40 fantasy points on DraftKings, and we'll go over the top performers before getting into some must-have info for Wednesday's two-game DFS slate.

Tuesday standouts

Ja Morant MEM • PG • 12 PPG 27.4 APG 6.7 SPG 1.16 3P/G 1.544 View Profile

Morant was one of Sportsline's top play from Tuesday's slate did not disappoint. The Memphis Grizzlies' star point guard scored a game-winning layup against the Minnesota Timberwolves to finish the night with 30 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. He's averaging 22.4 points, 10.4 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game in the series.

Hunter went out with a bang in the Atlanta Hawks' final playoff game. Bogdan Bogdanovic was ruled out of Atlanta's last game against the Miami Heat. The Hawks' premier 3-and-D wing racked up a playoff-high 35 points and 11 boards. Hunter also tallied three steals and unexpectedly only trailed Morant on the DraftKings leaderboard.

Mikal Bridges PHO • SF • 25 PPG 14.2 RPG 4.2 BPG .44 View Profile

Brides helped anchor the Phoenix Suns in their latest win over the New Orleans Pelicans after a lackluster Game 4 performance. The defensive ace totaled 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting and swatted four shots on a team-high 47 minutes. He and Chris Paul cracked 50 fantasy points and could close out the Pelicans later this week with another strong showing. The Suns have shown resilience with Devin Booker (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Who to play

Jordan Poole GS • SG • 3 PPG 18.5 APG 4 SPG .79 3P/G 2.776 View Profile

Poole had a cold shooting night in his latest matchup against the Denver Nuggets, but was still one assist away from a double-double. The Dubs are up 3-1 in the first-round series and Poole seems poised to bounce back from his 3-for-10 shooting night at a venue where he's had a ton of success this postseason. Poole's only averaging three fewer fantasy points than Curry and is still in the starting lineup until further notice.

Who to fade

Brook Lopez MIL • C • 11 PPG 12.4 RPG 4.1 BPG 1.15 View Profile

Lopez has looked fluid as of late despite missing most of the regular season with a back injury. The Milwaukee Bucks' starting center doesn't appear t be playing well alongside Bobby Portis, though. Portis has started in place of Khris Middleton over the Bucks' last two games. Lopez has averaged just 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists during that span. Portis's offensive aggression doesn't bode well for Lopez in a small slate with better options around his price point.

